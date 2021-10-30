2B Cross Country: Ilwaco’s Quintana wins District race

RAINIER, Wash. — Ilwaco senior Daniel Quintana took first in the boys 2B District championship race, held Saturday at Rainier Elementary School, leading a pack of four Fishermen to take top-10 finishes across the two races.

Quintana was the first across the line in the boys race, coving the 5,000-meter course in 16:39.87, five and a half seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Fellow senior Logan Simonson finished seventh among the boys in 18:03.40.

In the girls race, Ilwaco was represented by seniors Emma Brundage (21:25.25) and Sabrina Lessenden (21:44.04) who took fifth and sixth, respectively.

All four will move on to the 2B State Championship meet, next Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

The only other area runners to make the cut for State — top 21 for the boys, top 14 for the girls — all came from Toledo. On the boys side, Conner Olmstead finished 16th in 18:38.50, and freshman Treyton Martin was 19th at 18:56.18. For the girls, sophomore Karley Harris came in 12th place at 23:28.79.

