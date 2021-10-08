2A Cross Country roundup: Nixon wins at Lake Sacajawea

Mark Morris senior Adam Nixon ran the 5,000-meter course at Lake Sacajawea in 17:01.01 to win the boys race in a three-team 2A GSHL dual meet with Columbia River and Woodland on Thursday, and behind him, his teammates filled up the top-10 for a pair of team wins.

Nixon beat out River’s Neftali Menendez by three and a half seconds; Woodland’s Jordan Lamoreaux took third in the boys race in 17:22.87. Behind him, though, it was a whole lot of Columbia Blue coming across the finish line.

MM senior Eric Bauman took fourth in 17:30.45. Thirty seconds later, Carson Allen finished in 18:05.95 for sixth, Justin Wilson finished seventh in 18:11.43, and Zach Oswald made it five Monarchs in the top eight with a time of 18:13.80.

Behind Lamoreaux, Aidan Rivers and August Heidgerken tied for 10th for Woodland, crossing the finish line together in 18:20.25. Bryan Garcia took 20th in 19:33.28, and Tate Davis was 25th in 20:20.10.

Columbia River won the girls dual automatically, by virtue of being the only school with five finishers, but Mark Morris still placed three runners in the top five, with Kara Nixon (21:39.70), Isabelle Allen (21:42.88), and Scarlett Kelly (21:47.10) coming in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Laura Mancenido took 14th in 26:54.76.