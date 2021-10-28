2A Cross Country: Nine local runners headed to State

WOODLAND — While no local teams made the cut at the 2A District IV cross country championship Thursday, five Monarchs, two Lumberjills, and two Beavers punched their tickets to the Tri-Cities, where they’ll represent Cowlitz County at the State championship next week.

The set-up at the District meet, held at Lewis River Golf Course, sent the top four teams to State, along with all other individual runners who finished top-28.

The team bids all went to schools from either Clark or Thurston Counties; Mark Morris and R.A. Long led the ways in the team standings with seventh-place finishes in the boys and girls races, respectively.

But a whole host of individual runners will see their seasons continue one more week. Woodland senior Joran Lamoreaux had the best finish of the afternoon for any local runners, taking fourth in the boys race in 16:17. Three spots behind him, MM senior Adam Nixon took seventh in 16:53.

Aidan Rivers gave Woodland its second State qualifier with a time of 17:36, good for 21st, and Eric Bauman snuck just under the bar in 27th at 17:40.

Cowlitz County didn’t put any finishers in the top 20 of the girls race, but ended up stacking five runners in the next eight places, all of whom will go to State.