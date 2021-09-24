2A Cross Country: Monarchs stack up top finishes at league meet

RIDGEFIELD — Even when the Mark Morris cross country team couldn’t win a dual meet at Abrams Park on Thursday, the Monarchs still loaded the top of the stat sheet in a 2A GSHL dual meet with Ridgefield and Hudson’s Bay.

While the MM boys won both of their duals on the day — close against the Spudders, by a landslide against the Eagles — Mark Morris only brought two girls to the course, meaning it wouldn’t be able to log a complete team score.

With no chance of a team win, those two Monarchs — sophomores Scarlett Kelly and Isabelle Allen — made their mark on the race the only way possible: individually.

Running together the whole way, the two came to the finish line side-by-side; Kelly officially came in first at 22:41.14, with Allen less than a second behind her at 22:41.97.

With the two Monarchs across the line, it would be another 30 seconds until another runner finished.

In the boys race, senior Adam Nixon made it a sweep of the individual wins for the Monarchs, beating the field with a time of 17:39.06. Just over a minute behind him, fellow senior Carson Allen took fourth in 18:48.90, and junior Zach Oswald followed in quick success to finish fifth at 18:50.18.