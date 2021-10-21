2A Cross Country: MM boys take third at 2A GSHL championships

The 2A Greater St. Helens League’s cross country runners came to Lake Sacajawea on Thursday for the league championships. Fort Vancouver came away with the girls’ team title, while Columbia River won for the boys.

Mark Morris finished in third place as a team on the boys’ side of things, with Woodland just behind in fourth and R.A. Long bringing up the rear in ninth. In the girls race, R.A. Long finished fifth, Woodland was eighth, and Mark Morris only had four runners cross the finish line, taking the Monarchs out of team contention.

Woodland senior Joran Lamoreaux had the best finish of any area runner, placing third among the boys ranks with a time of 16:17.6. Just behind him on the list — but nearly 50 seconds behind on the course — Mark Morris senior Adam Nixon finished fourth in 17:05.1.

The Beavers and Monarchs flipped for their next runners across the line, with MM’s Eric Bauman (17:26.8) taking eighth just ahead of Woodland’s Aidan Rivers (17:30.4).

For the Monarchs, Carson Allen (18:03.3) finished 17th, Zach Oswald (18:19.5) took 20th, and Justin Wilson (18:25.2) was 24th. For Woodland, August Heidgerken (18:36.7) finished in 27th, Bryan Gatica (19:34.9) took 40th, and Tate Davis (20:18.4) was 46th.