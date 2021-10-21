2A Cross Country: MM boys take third at 2A GSHL championships

The 2A Greater St. Helens League’s cross country runners came to Lake Sacajawea on Thursday for the league championships. Fort Vancouver came away with the girls’ team title, while Columbia River won for the boys.
Mark Morris finished in third place as a team on the boys’ side of things, with Woodland just behind in fourth and R.A. Long bringing up the rear in ninth. In the girls race, R.A. Long finished fifth, Woodland was eighth, and Mark Morris only had four runners cross the finish line, taking the Monarchs out of team contention.
Woodland senior Joran Lamoreaux had the best finish of any area runner, placing third among the boys ranks with a time of 16:17.6. Just behind him on the list — but nearly 50 seconds behind on the course — Mark Morris senior Adam Nixon finished fourth in 17:05.1.
The Beavers and Monarchs flipped for their next runners across the line, with MM’s Eric Bauman (17:26.8) taking eighth just ahead of Woodland’s Aidan Rivers (17:30.4).
For the Monarchs, Carson Allen (18:03.3) finished 17th, Zach Oswald (18:19.5) took 20th, and Justin Wilson (18:25.2) was 24th. For Woodland, August Heidgerken (18:36.7) finished in 27th, Bryan Gatica (19:34.9) took 40th, and Tate Davis (20:18.4) was 46th.
R.A. Long junior Micah Miner was the first Lumberjack across the finish line, taking 38th in 19:32. 7. Shaun Jordan (20:37.8), Xander Coffelt (21:32.0), Jordyn Brantley (22:00.2), and Liam Smith (22:00.7) all placed between 50th and 60th to round out RAL’s team score.
In the girls race, the top 10 places all went to runners from Vancouver or Ridgefield. MM sophomore Scarlett Kelly was the first Cowlitz County runner to finish, taking 13th in 21:23.2. Fellow sophomores Kara Nixon (21:37.1) and Isabelle Allen (21:59.2) took 17th and 20th respectively, and senior Laura Mancenido came in 57th in 28:29.4.
Kailey Beaudoin led R.A. Long with 21st-place time of 22:02.1. Miranda Lomax was 25th at 22:33.1, Kayleigh Spaudling placed 28th in 22:51.6, Jorah Yates was 46th in 25:28.1, and Hope Whitney came in 47th at 25:54.0.
Haylee Kelly was the lone Woodland girl to finish in the top 50, finishing in 34th at 23:14.4 Behind her, BrookLynn Donald (26:52.8), Jaylee Graham (27:331.), Taylor Curnett (29:00.4), and Khloe Rist (29:03.1) all placed between 53rd and 59th.
The best of the 2A GSHL will meet up with the best of the 2A Evergreen Conference next Saturday at Lewis River for district championships.