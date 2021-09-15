2A Cross Country: MM boys, RAL girls win dual meet at Hockinson

Mark Morris actually filled out the top of the leaderboard better than either of its competitors, putting Isabelle Allen (21:47), Kara Nixon (21:52) and Scarlett Kelly (22:18) all in the top six, and Beatrice Benini finished in 15th, but without a fifth runner, the Monarchs couldn’t qualify for a team result.

R.A. Long will be back on the course Saturday at the Ft. Steilacoom invite, while Mark Morris will wait to run on the road again on Sept. 23, taking on Hudson’s Bay and Ridgefield.

Woodland boys beat Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver

WOODLAND — The Woodland cross country teams hosted Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s bay on Wednesday and the Woodland boys put on an impressive showing to run away with the win.

The Beavers had the top two finishers as senior Joran Lamoreaux blew away the competition by finishing the 5,000 meter race in 16:53. Woodland’s Aidan Rivers finished in second, over a minute behind Lamoreaux’s time at 18:01. Rivers was still more than 50 second faster than the next closest finisher.

August Heidkerken also broke into the top 10 for the Beavers as he finished in sixth place with a run of 19:33, while Robert Gabalis just missed the top 10 with an 11th place finish with a time of 20:39.