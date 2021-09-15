2A Cross Country: MM boys, RAL girls win dual meet at Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Mark Morris cross country team’s boys dominated their first league race of the season, while R.A. Long and Hockinson found themselves neck and neck on the girls side as the Monarchs, Lumberjacks, and Hawks got together to start of their respective slates of duals.
Mark Morris put five runners in the top eighth, and racked up six of the top-10 spots.
Senior Adam Nixon won the race with room to spare, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:12. Forty-four seconds later, fellow Monarch senior Eric Bauman took second place in 17:56. R.A. Long junior Micah Minor was the first non-MM runner to finish, taking third in 18:05, but right behind him was another senior in columbia blue: Carson Allen, who finished in 18:09.
MM junior Zach Oswald came in at 18:19 for sixth, and Brodey Lamb finished eighth, just getting under the 19-minute mark at 18:59.
Minor was the only Lumberjack to come across the finish line in under 22 minutes; the six other RAL runners all came in at the bottom of the scorecard.
R.A. Long had more high finishers in the girls race, where it came out just in front of Hockinson in the team score.
Kailey Beaudoin led the Lumberjills with a second-place finish in 21:44. Senior Miranda Lomax came in fifth in 22:10. Freshmen Kayleigh Spaulding (23:36) and Jorah Yates (24:17) made their dual meet debuts with seventh and nine-place, finishes respectively, and junior Nika Nesbit rounded out the team score with a 14th-place 27:00.
Mark Morris actually filled out the top of the leaderboard better than either of its competitors, putting Isabelle Allen (21:47), Kara Nixon (21:52) and Scarlett Kelly (22:18) all in the top six, and Beatrice Benini finished in 15th, but without a fifth runner, the Monarchs couldn’t qualify for a team result.
R.A. Long will be back on the course Saturday at the Ft. Steilacoom invite, while Mark Morris will wait to run on the road again on Sept. 23, taking on Hudson’s Bay and Ridgefield.
Woodland boys beat Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver
WOODLAND — The Woodland cross country teams hosted Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s bay on Wednesday and the Woodland boys put on an impressive showing to run away with the win.
The Beavers had the top two finishers as senior Joran Lamoreaux blew away the competition by finishing the 5,000 meter race in 16:53. Woodland’s Aidan Rivers finished in second, over a minute behind Lamoreaux’s time at 18:01. Rivers was still more than 50 second faster than the next closest finisher.
August Heidkerken also broke into the top 10 for the Beavers as he finished in sixth place with a run of 19:33, while Robert Gabalis just missed the top 10 with an 11th place finish with a time of 20:39.
The Woodland girls didn’t have the same success the boys squad did as runners from Fort Vancouver made up eight of the top 10 spots, including the first two. Hudson’s Bay’s Miranda Gonzalez finished third as Haylee Kelley was the top finisher for the Beavers in 10th place, finishing in 25:11.