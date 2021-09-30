2A Cross Country: Lumberjills split double dual

R.A. Long’s girls team had the better time at Hudson’s Bay, beating the Eagles while falling to Columbia River in their own 2A GSHL double dual.

Kailey Beaudoin finished fourth at 16:54 to lead the Lumberjills, while Mirada Lomax to fifth in 17:49. Freshmen Kailey Spaulding (18:39), Jorah Yates (19:59), and Hope Whitney (20:09) rounded out the RAL team score in seventh, 11th, and 13th, respectively.

On the boys side of things, the Rapids swept the competition away completely, taking 10 of the top 13 places. Micah Minor earned the lone RAL finish in the top-15, taking fifth in 14:24. Shan Jordan was the next Lumberjack across the line, finishing in 16:27 for 17th. Over a minute later, Xander Coffelt (17:36) finished 24th, and behind him, the freshman trio of Liam Smith (17:44), Liam Nesbit (17:55), and Ivan Lopez-Robles (17:56) earned 26th, 27th, and 28th, respectively.

RAL will host the Harvest Classic on Saturday.

Monarchs run at Fort

VANCOUVER — Senior Adam Nixon led the Mark Morris cross country team, pacing the Monarchs with a second-place finish in 14:12 at the 4,000-meter course at David Douglas Park in a 2A GSHL double dual with Washougal and Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.