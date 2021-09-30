2A Cross Country: Lumberjills split double dual

R.A. Long’s girls team had the better time at Hudson’s Bay, beating the Eagles while falling to Columbia River in their own 2A GSHL double dual.
Kailey Beaudoin finished fourth at 16:54 to lead the Lumberjills, while Mirada Lomax to fifth in 17:49. Freshmen Kailey Spaulding (18:39), Jorah Yates (19:59), and Hope Whitney (20:09) rounded out the RAL team score in seventh, 11th, and 13th, respectively.
On the boys side of things, the Rapids swept the competition away completely, taking 10 of the top 13 places. Micah Minor earned the lone RAL finish in the top-15, taking fifth in 14:24. Shan Jordan was the next Lumberjack across the line, finishing in 16:27 for 17th. Over a minute later, Xander Coffelt (17:36) finished 24th, and behind him, the freshman trio of Liam Smith (17:44), Liam Nesbit (17:55), and Ivan Lopez-Robles (17:56) earned 26th, 27th, and 28th, respectively.
RAL will host the Harvest Classic on Saturday.
Monarchs run at Fort
VANCOUVER — Senior Adam Nixon led the Mark Morris cross country team, pacing the Monarchs with a second-place finish in 14:12 at the 4,000-meter course at David Douglas Park in a 2A GSHL double dual with Washougal and Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.
Final dual scores were not sent in or published online, but according to Fort coach Owen Fraiser on Twitter, the MM boys beat the Trappers, while the girls fell to both of their opponents.
Eric Bauman came in fourth in the boys race, finishing in 15:10, with Carson Allen six seconds behind him in sixth. Zach Oswald and Brodey Lamb came in together, taking ninth and 10th in 15:32 and 15:33, respectively.
In the girls race, Isabelle Allen finished sixth to lead to Monarchs, crossing the line in 18:09. Scarlet Kelly was right on her heels at 18:13 to take seventh.
Kara Nixon came in at 18:55, Beatrice Benini finished in 11:04, and Laura Mancenido crossed the line in 23:09, giving the Monarchs a full team score.
Mark Morris will be at home for the first of two local meets in a row, running Saturday at the Harvest Classic.