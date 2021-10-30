 Skip to main content
1B/2B Cross Country: Ilwaco’s Quintana wins District race
1B/2B Cross Country: Ilwaco’s Quintana wins District race

Daniel Quintana Ilwaco XC

Ilwaco senior Daniel Quintana sprints toward the finish line to capture the individual title at the 2B District 4 boys cross country meet Saturday in Rainier, Washington. Quintana won in a time of 16:39.87.

 Eric Trent The Chronicle

RAINIER, Wash. — Ilwaco senior Daniel Quintana took first in the boys 1B/2B District championship race, held Saturday at Rainier Elementary School, leading a pack of four Fishermen to take top-10 finishes across the two races.

Quintana was the first across the line in the boys race, coving the 5,000-meter course in 16:39.87, five and a half seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Fellow senior Logan Simonson finished seventh among the boys in 18:03.40.

In the girls race, Ilwaco was represented by seniors Emma Brundage (21:25.25) and Sabrina Lessenden (21:44.04) who took fifth and sixth, respectively.

All four will move on to the 1B/2B State Championship meet, next Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

The only other 2B area runners to make the cut for State — top 21 for the boys, top 14 for the girls — all came from Toledo. On the boys side, Conner Olmstead finished 16th in 18:38.50, and freshman Treyton Marty was 19th at 18:56.18. For the girls, sophomore Karley Harris came in 12th place at 23:28.79.

Among the 1B ranks, Three Rivers Christian junior Walker Poyner qualified with a time of 18:47.88.

