They say home is where the heart is. The seven Mark Morris Monarchs who returned home Friday night to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of Mark Morris High School as part of the 2023 class will attest to the accuracy in the saying.

The seven inductees — Billy Ayears, Don Wiitala, Greg McCormick, Matt Hollod, Rodney Holland, Kim Bonnes and Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost — received their recognition at halftime of the Monarchs’ home football game (and win) against Columbia River at Longview Memorial Stadium, Friday.

Wiitala who taught and served as an athletic director, assistant principal and principal, is one of the few who still lives in Longview.

“They can’t get rid of me. I’ve lived here since 1972,” Wiitala said. “This is fun. I come to these things to charge my batteries back up. It’s great being back amongst this community of fans.”

Wiitala appreciated being inducted with a class of such accomplished athletes.

“It’s humbling what all these people have done in their lives. They are top notch athletes,” said Wiitala.

Ayears, one of those elite athletes Wiitala mentioned, traveled from his current home of Macon, Georgia where he coaches track and field to be at the event in person and he wasn’t on his own. His wife came with him from Georgia and his two sons came from California and Seattle, respectively, to celebrate the honor with him. That’s what made the night so meaningful for Ayears, a track and field standout whose long jump mark remains second best in school history.

“This is a wonderful feeling. I’m excited that I was able to come down here with my brother. That was the fun thing about it — nostalgic,” said Ayears in reference to his football teammate in Holland who was also a part of the class. “New field, old friends, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs. It was emotional stuff. Everything’s coming full circle.”

Speaking of Holland, class of 1981, who had a great career as a track and football athlete at Mark Morris. Holland still holds a piece of the boys 100-meter high hurdle record with a time of 14.74 seconds. His 100-meter dash time stood as the school record until 1999 and his time of 48.64 seconds remains the fastest 400-meter relay split in school history. Holland went on to play cornerback at Montana State University and was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Holland wasn’t sure he would come because of his disability recently endured after a stroke left the right side of his body paralyzed. No longer able to walk, Holland said traveling is a burden but he made it happen anyhow.

“It feels nice, man. I didn’t want to come when I first heard about it. This is a lot of work,” Holland said gesturing to his wheelchair. “What I really remember the most was the fans. The fans back then, it was like being at a Seahawks game, it was that loud. That’s what I miss most — the fans and the camaraderie of the team.”

Mark Morris will induct another yet-to-announced Hall of Fame class on January 12 at the Monarchs’ boys basketball versus Hudson’s Bay. The Monarchs are playing catchup after COVID-19 derailed several ceremonies in pervious years.