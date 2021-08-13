Clatskanie to celebrate champion Tigers at community BBQ

The greater Clatskanie community is invited to City Park for a Sunday afternoon celebration of Tigers’ girls softball and basketball teams in honor of their historic three year rampage through all of Oregon country.

The Tigers are fresh off back-to-back championships in both sports. Those titles capped a three-peat as State champions for the basketball team and an interrupted repeat for the softball team. Those diamond girls likely would have wrapped up a third State trophy in 2020 if not for the COVID-19 shutdown.

That handful of State championship banners represent the first-ever in the history of Clatskanie girls sports. The only other State title in the rafters belongs to the boys basketball team from 1945.

When a 75 year championship drought snaps and State trophies start raining from the sky, you can be sure a community like Clatskanie is quick to stand up and take notice.

Event organizers will be working to gather donations for a commemorative sign celebrating the recent run of championships. Once completed, the sign would be placed on the roadside entering Clatskanie proper.

A free hotdog lunch with water, chips and a cupcake will be provided to those in attendance. The community party for the uncommon Tigers’ girls will begin at 2 p.m. at the gazebo in Clatskanie City Park, Sunday, Aug. 15.

