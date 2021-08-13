 Skip to main content
Clatskanie to celebrate champion Tigers at community BBQ
Clatskanie to celebrate champion Tigers at community BBQ

Clatskanie softball

The Clatskanie softball team celebrates on the field following the final out of its 9-1 win over Rainier in the 3A Oregon state title game on Saturday in Springfield, Ore. The win gave the Tigers their second state championship in two seasons.

 Courtesy Sarah Blodgett

The greater Clatskanie community is invited to City Park for a Sunday afternoon celebration of Tigers’ girls softball and basketball teams in honor of their historic three year rampage through all of Oregon country.

The Tigers are fresh off back-to-back championships in both sports. Those titles capped a three-peat as State champions for the basketball team and an interrupted repeat for the softball team. Those diamond girls likely would have wrapped up a third State trophy in 2020 if not for the COVID-19 shutdown.

That handful of State championship banners represent the first-ever in the history of Clatskanie girls sports. The only other State title in the rafters belongs to the boys basketball team from 1945.

When a 75 year championship drought snaps and State trophies start raining from the sky, you can be sure a community like Clatskanie is quick to stand up and take notice.

Event organizers will be working to gather donations for a commemorative sign celebrating the recent run of championships. Once completed, the sign would be placed on the roadside entering Clatskanie proper.

A free hotdog lunch with water, chips and a cupcake will be provided to those in attendance. The community party for the uncommon Tigers’ girls will begin at 2 p.m. at the gazebo in Clatskanie City Park, Sunday, Aug. 15.

