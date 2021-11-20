Champion Chinooks: Kalama wins 2B soccer title in dramatic PK shootout

SUMNER — Everything Kalama had worked for all season was right in front of him, and John Bates couldn’t watch.

For the second straight night, the Chinooks saw their match against Adna deadlocked after 80 minutes, and still tied after 10 more of golden-goal extra time. For the second straight night, the whole match came down to the 12 yards between the penalty spot and the goal.

And Bates, who’d led his Chinooks to a 17-2 record, and their third trip to the state title game, just couldn’t take it.

“I was shaking,” he said with a laugh. “I couldn’t watch. I closed my eyes.

“I watched the last one.”

When Bates did open his eyes, he saw sophomore Ava Ripp — Kalama’s ninth taker in the shootout — bury her shot home. He saw the Chinooks crash out from the center circle to mob their teammate, and senior Brooke Milohov sprint to the goal line to hug goalkeeper Jessica Meyer, whose save a shot before set the game-winner up.

And a few minutes later, he saw his team lift the 2B state championship trophy for the first time in Kalama High School history.

“I haven’t got any words right now,” Bates said. “I couldn’t be happier for the girls, and all the people that we’ve been associated with. We’ve had great support throughout the season. It’s been tough, but we hung tough. I don’t know what to say; it’s a great feeling.”

For the second straight night, it was a tense game for the Chinooks, playing the Pirates for the third time this season. The first time the two squads met, Kalama held onto a 2-1 lead by the skin of its teeth late in the regular season. Two months later, the Chinooks pulled away after one close half to win the District IV title 3-1.

“Yesterday’s Highland game, we were really scared because we’d never played them before,” Ripp said. “But Adna, we knew their game, so we could play to their weaknesses and to our advantages.”

This time around — like Adna’s semifinal win over Toledo on Friday night — there would be no goals in regulation, and no game-winner forthcoming in overtime, with two sides that knew each other too well to give the other any real chances.

So that sent the match to the shootout, both sides’ second in two nights.

But as Bates closed his eyes, his team had belief.

“I believe in my teammates and we practice PKs a lot, and I believe in Jessica,” sophomore Josie Brandenburg said. “I always let her know before we take PKs to never dwell on any if they go in. And I trust my teammates to make them. We practice them all the time, and we all are pretty good at them.”

Brandenburg slotted her shot home, and Marin Ripp and Sophie Given followed with makes of their own. Adna’s fourth attempt banged off the crossbar, but a shot later, Kalama gave the miss back, on a shot that would have put them in great position to win.

That sent the shootout to extra rounds, and shooters who normally wouldn’t hear their name called in such a situation.

Meyer stepped up to take the seventh shot herself, and calmly banged it into the upper netting to her left. Then it was senior defender Ava Beck, who also made her her shot. An Adna miss gave the Chinooks the chance to win it then and there, but a miss prolonged the game.

That’s when Meyer stepped up and palmed the Pirates’ ninth shot up against the crossbar, catching it short of the line and setting up Marin Ripp, who got to make the long walk from the center circle with the match — and the trophy — on her foot.

“I was just saying over and over that we were gonna win this game,” she said. “I said that as soon as we started PKs: ‘We’re going to win this game, we have to win this game.’ That’s all I was thinking. I wasn’t even thinking that I was going to make the PK; I was just thinking that we were going to win this game.”

Ripp made the shot. Kalama won the game.

The championship is Kalama High School’s third since 2000, joining the two titles the football team won in 2016 and 2017.

“I’m so proud,” Bates said. “And I’m proud we’re bringing it back to the school.”

