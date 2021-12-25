Brandenburg takes top honors on All-Area soccer team

Player of the Year: Josie Brandenburg (Kalama)Kalama’s maestro in the middle didn’t put up the gaudiest of numbers, but make no mistake, the State champion Chinooks would not have been the Chinooks without the sophomore taking games over in the midfield.

Sometimes, Brandenburg’s big games still showed up in the final box score. She scored two goals in Kalama’s District semifinal win over Toledo, then claimed another off a corner kick in the District title game win over Adna, and had a pair of assists as the Chinooks started their run in the State tournament with a victory against Tonasket.

But in a season for Kalama with so much movement in the starting lineup due to injuries, illness, and other factors, Brandenburg was one constant throughout the season, acting as the link between Kalama’s back line and its attackers while keeping near-constant pressure on opponents.

“She dominates,” Kalama coach John Bates said after the Chinooks’ District quarterfinal win over Forks on Nov. 1. “When she’s on, she’s on. I don’t think she’s really had a bad game, but when she’s on she’s such an exceptional player. She directs a lot of stuff.”

Brandenburg finished with 11 goals on the season — second on Kalama — and shared the team lead with 12 assists, both numbers that would have increased significantly had the Chinooks not blown out so many opponents, forcing them to call the dogs off early in matches.

The sophomore made the Central 2B League South Division’s All-League first team for the second year running before the postseason began, and after it, was named to the WSCA’s All-State first team.

Coach of the Year: Taylor Wallace (R.A. Long)R.A. Long has the pieces, and Taylor Wallace is putting them together. And now, the Lumberjills are in a better place than they’ve been in years.

After a 2020-21 winter season with a young core showing glimpses of promise, R.A. Long made the next step and then some in the fall, posting its first winning season in four years. The Jills finished fourth in a top-heavy 2A GSHL that featured three of the top seven teams in the state, swept the season series with Mark Morris, and came one win short of the State tournament.

Wallace earned co-Coach of the Year honors in the 2A GSHL end-of-year awards, and will return most of his starting lineup with their sites set on taking the next step next season.

The Daily News’ All-Area Volleyball Team

Kendra Chapin (R.A. Long)One of two sophomore Chapins for the Lumberjills — don’t worry, we’ll get to the other one later — Kendra Chapin earned second-team All-League honors in the 2A GSHL in her first full season starting between the sticks for R.A. Long. She finished the fall with nine clean sheets in the 19-game season, and 111 saves.

Daphnie Bybee (Toledo)The second-team goalkeeper on the C2BL South’s All-League list, Bybee logged 70 saves on the season, only allowed three goals in the playoffs, and even converted penalty kicks in deciding shootouts in the State semifinals and third-place game.

Tara Liebe (Kelso)Kelso’s last line of defense came up big time and time again for the Hilanders, including a 14-save effort in a 1-0 shutout of Prairie, and a 20-save performance to help take down 4A Skyview. She finished with 170 stops on the season.

Brooke Milohov (Kalama)The 2B South Division’s Defensive Player of the Year anchored Kalama’s back line as one of three seniors on the roster, and helped the Chinooks to allow just two goals in the final month of the season as they locked down the State title.

Josie Settle (Kelso)Kelso’s junior leader on defense earned first-team All-League honors, helping the Hilanders to allow just nine goals in league play en route to their first 3A GSHL league title.

Payton Blondin

(Mark Morris)Blondin was one of two Mark Morris players to make the All-League second team in a stacked 2A GSHL, capping her career with her first trip onto the honored list.

Kathryn Chapin (R.A. Long)Catapulting off a seven-goal freshman season in the winter of 2020-21, Chapin exploded for a team-leading 21 goals in 19 games, making the 2A GSHL first team for the first time in her career, and the TDN All-Area list for the second.

Alice Anderson (R.A. Long)Taking over for Kathryn Chapin in the role of star freshman for R.A. Long, Anderson slotted in up top nicely for the Lumberjills. She led her team with 16 assists, while also scoring eight goals of her own.

Zoey Snow (Castle Rock)One of two Rockets to make first-team All-League in the 1A TriCo, Snow helped Castle Rock log five clean sheets on the season, including a 1-0 win over the 2B runners-up from Adna.

Karsyn Ross (Kelso)The younger Ross sister started her career off for the Hilanders fast, leading Kelso in points with 11 goals and six assists as a freshman and earning second-team All-League honors in the 3A GSHL.

Addie Schierscher (Kelso)One of five seniors on Kelso’s roster this year, Schierscher bagged three goals and eight assists, earned first-team All-3A GSHL honors, and helped take the Hilanders to their first league title in her final season on the pitch.

Kailey Shipley (Kalama)A first-team forward on the C2BL South’s All-League squad, Shipley led the State champions with 16 goals. She scored the only goal from open play in the final two days of the State tournament — semifinals, third-place game, and finals — putting the Chinooks ahead against Highland with a breakaway goal in the first semifinal match.

Hanna Bern (Kelso)Kelso’s leading option at the top of the formation cashed in 11 goals in her senior season, including a brace in the Hilanders’ come-from-behind win over Bonney Lake in the first round of Districts to punch their tickets to the State tournament.

Marina Smith (Toledo)After a career largely spent playing up top, Smith stepped back into the midfield for the Riverhawks this season. But don’t go thinking that led to any sort of offensive slowdown. The C2BL South Offensive MVP set a new Toledo single-season record with 30 goals, racked up 10 assists, and earned a spot on the WSCA’s All-State first team.

Rose Dillon (Toledo)While Smith was setting Toledo’s scoring mark, somebody had to be setting up those goals, and more often than not, it was Dillon, whose 23 assists set the program single-season record. She also scored 11 goals of her own, helped lead the Riverhawks to a fourth place finish in the 2B ranks, and earned first-team All-State and All-League.

