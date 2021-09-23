 Skip to main content
Boys Golf roundup: Rapids undercut Beavers
editor's pick
Boys Golf roundup: Rapids undercut Beavers

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — Woodland didn’t have as easy a time taming the course at Club Green Meadows as Columbia River did, as the hosts rode out with a 152-176 win in 2A GSHL play.

Jack Kendrick led all golfers on the course at 1-under 35.

Logan Autrey had the best day for the Beavers, carding a 1-over 37 to tie River’s Alden Fay for second individually. Dane Huddleston came in next at 3-over 39.

Nathan Karcheski shot a 49, and Keaten Stansberry finished the team score for Woodland on 51.

Woodland is scheduled to open is week back at Lewis River against Hockinson.

Panthers out-shoot Jacks

R.A. Long had the best two individual rounds, but Washougal got the last laugh as a team in the end Thursday, beating the Lumberjacks 172-178 at Mint Valley.

Hewson Nguyen led the way a 1-under 34 across the nine holes to earn medalist honors, while Jay Nickerson came in three shots behind him at 2-over 37.

Riley Coleman finished on 43, and Aaron Ofstun shot a 64.

All four of Washougal’s scored rounds finished between 40 and 45.

After playing two matches and a tournament in three days, R.A. Long is scheduled to get a week off before it returns to play next Thursday against Woodland.

Kalama gets better of Tenino

Kalama’s boys golf team took care of business Thursday, beating Tenino 206-237 at Lewis River.

Todd Tabor led the Chinooks at the top of the scorecard, earning medalist honors for the fourth match in a row with a score of 38.

Cooper Hahn got off to a fast start and finished on 52, and Wilson Hill and Clayton Smith both shot 58.

