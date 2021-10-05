Boys Golf roundup: Kelso outclasses Evergreen by 70

The Kelso boys golf team opened a packed last week of the regular season in dominant fashion, beating Evergreen by more than a golfer at Lewis River, 171-241.

The Burts finished first and second for the Hllanders; Gunnar Burt came in at 41, while Rex Burt finished a shot behind him at 42. Both Riley Kirk and Canyon Rader finished at 44 to round out the Kelso team score, though Landon Patterson — whose 46 didn’t end up counting as the fifth-best on the team — still beat all of Evergreen’s golfers by at least nine strokes.

Kelso is set to face Prairie at Lewis River on Wednesday, then head south to Fairway Village in Vancouver to take on Mountain View on Thursday.

Jacks come up just short

Five days removed from edging Woodland out by two strokes, the R.A. Long boys golf team found out how it feels on the other side of the coin, falling to Hockinson 193-194.

Hewie Nguyen earned medalist honors, finishing at 3-over 39. Jay Nickerson was second for the Jacks at 42, Aaron Ofstun shot a 56, and Riley Coleman finished on 57.

R.A. Long’s next dose of action will be on the road against Ridgefield on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.