Boys Golf roundup: Kelso golfers beat Heritage

KELSO — The Kelso boys golf team made it two wins to start the year in a row, beating easily Heritage 170-203 on Thursday at Three Rivers.

Riley Kirk finished as the medalist, shooting 1-over 37. Rex Burt and Canyon Rader both finished seven shots behind him to finish on 44. Landon Patterson rounded out the Kelso scorecard at 45, while Gunnar Burt finished just off it at 46.

All five Hilanders beat every golfer the T-Wolves brought with room to spare; Heritage’s top finisher came in at 51.

Kelso (2-0) will get the weekend off before hosting R.A. Long on Sept. 14.

MM falls to Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The Mark Morris boys golf team fell by 20 strokes at Tri-Mountain Golf Club, losing to Ridgefield 182-202.

Nearly half of that deficit came courtesy of Ridgefield’s No. 1, Cruz Combs, who shot a 39 to beat every other golfer on the course by six strokes and every Monarch by nine.

Beau Jensen led the Monarchs with a total score of 48. Ian MacArthur came in at 49. Austin Lindquist finished on 56, and Alex Bauman shot a 73.

Mark Morris is scheduled to be off until Sept. 21, when it’ll take on R.A. Long

