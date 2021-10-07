Boys Golf roundup: Hawks beat out Monarchs

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Mark Morris boys golf team fell by 30 strokes Wednesday, losing to Hockinson 187-207 at The Cedars to wrap up the regular season.

Caleb Stewart paced Mark Morris, finishing two shots back of the lead at 46. Ian MacArthur came in right behind him at 47. Austin Lindquist shot a 54 to come in third for the Monarchs, and Beau Jensen rounded out the team score at 60.

Mark Morris will take part in the 2A GSHL Tournament next Monday.

Lumberjacks fall to Spudders

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long boys golf team had the best two scores on the course Thursday, but that wasn’t enough to take down a consistent Ridgefield side, which beat the Lumberjacks 171-186.

Jay Nickerson earned medalist honors, carding a 37 for the day. Hewie Nguyen came in two shots behind that at 39, still two shots ahead of Ridgefield’s leader.

All four of the Spudders whose scores counted finished between Nguyen and Riley Coleman, who carded a 47 for RAL’s third-best outing. Aaron Ofstun rounded out the team score with a 63.

R.A. Long will be back in Ridgefield next Monday for the 2A GSHL Tournament.

