Boys Golf: Rapids down Lumberjacks in opener

The R.A. Long boys golf team couldn’t keep up with a good Columbia River squad, dropping its first match of the season at par-35 Mint Valley 153-179.

“River is just a solid team for high school,” new RAL coach Jesse Erlich said. “They’re pretty good.”

Hewson Nguyen led the Lumberjacks and split medalist honors with Columbia River’s Alden Fay, finishing at 1-over 36.

Jay Nickerson started strong but trailed off a bit at the end of his round, carding a 3-over 38. Freshman Riley Coleman came in on 46, and Aaron Ofstun shot a 59 in his varsity debut.

R.A. Long will stay close to home for its first road action of the year, taking on Kelso next Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.