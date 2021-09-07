Boys Golf: Rapids down Lumberjacks in opener

The R.A. Long boys golf team couldn’t keep up with a good Columbia River squad, dropping its first match of the season at par-35 Mint Valley 153-179.
“River is just a solid team for high school,” new RAL coach Jesse Erlich said. “They’re pretty good.”
Hewson Nguyen led the Lumberjacks and split medalist honors with Columbia River’s Alden Fay, finishing at 1-over 36.
Jay Nickerson started strong but trailed off a bit at the end of his round, carding a 3-over 38. Freshman Riley Coleman came in on 46, and Aaron Ofstun shot a 59 in his varsity debut.
R.A. Long will stay close to home for its first road action of the year, taking on Kelso next Tuesday.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
