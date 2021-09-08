Boys Golf: Huddleston leads Woodland over Mark Morris

Woodland’s boys golf team won by default over Mark Morris with the Monarchs only bringing three golfers to the course at Mint Valley on Wednesday, but the Beavers also filled out the top of the individual scoreboard.

Reigning district champion Dane Huddleston earned medalist honors, finishing at 1-over 36. Logan Autrey came in two shots behind him at 3-over 38, himself beating Ian MacArthur — Mark Morris’ top representative on the scorecard — by four shots.

Colton Hall carded a 51 for the Beavers, and Keaten Stansberry wrapped up the Woodland quartet at 55.

All told, Woodland finished with a team score of 178.

MacArthur led the Monarchs at 7-over 42, while Caleb Stewart shot a 44 and Beau Jenson finished at 45. All three Mark Morris golfers finished between Woodland’s top two and bottom two finishers.

Both Mark Morris and Woodland will play again Thursday, the Monarchs going on the road to take on Ridgefield and the Beavers hostin Washougal at Lewis River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.