Boys Golf: Hilanders beat Jacks by five shots

KELSO — The Kelso boys golf team did just enough to beat R.A. Long, undercutting the Lumberjacks 174-179 on Tuesday at Three Rivers.

Consistency won the day for the Hilanders, who missed out on the top two individual spots but filled their entire card between R.A. Long’s second-best and third-best finishers.

Riley Kirk led Kelso, shooting a 5-over 41. Gunnar Burt came in second for the Hilanders at 43. Canyon Rader finished fifth overall at 44, and Rex Burt rounded out the Kelso scorecard on 46.

R.A. Long’s Hewson Nguyen finished top individually, coming in at 2-under 34 on the par-36 course. Jay Nickerson came in in second — both on his team and in the match — at 4-over 40, but there was a seven-shot gap between him and Riley Coleman, who finished on 47. Aaron Ofstun wrapped up RAL’s day on the course with a score of 55.

Kelso is set to play at Camas on Thursday, while R.A. Long will host Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay.

