Boys golf: Beaver Cup gets fall season underway

Back in February, the Beaver Cup opened the boys golf season in the slate that COVID-19 pushed from the fall to the winter, and did so on an absolutely beautiful sunny day — that was immediately followed by a generational snow storm.
Wednesday, the area’s boys golfers were back on the course at Mint Valley for a more traditional rendition of the jamboree, and this time, the good weather is set to hold up a little longer.
“It’s just an easier game this time of year,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “There’s a reason a lot of people don’t play golf around here in the winter time.”
Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder, who runs the jamboree, said the partnered competition brought out 68 players — far more than February’s outing. And after only 2A schools coming in the winter, nine teams from three different classifications were on the course Wednesday.
“It’s nice to have it,” Blackwelder said.
Blackwelder’s Beavers and Connors’ Hilanders — making their first appearance at the jamboree — started things off, combining for the first four pairings. As of press deadline, Woodland’s top duo of Dane Huddleston and Logan Autrey had the early lead, finishing the nine-hole course at 3-under 32.
Those two are set to lead the Beavers through a loaded 2A Greater St. Helens League field, led by Huddleston, who took the 2A District IV title in the winter season as a sophomore.
Now he’s back to pace Woodland, and this time, there’s the possibility of State at the end of the season.
“He’s working on his putting quite a bit,” Blackwelder said. “If he can drop some putts, he’s going to have a lot of under-par rounds. His approach shots are great, his iron-work is great, his driving is great; it’s just a matter of dropping a few putts here and there.”
Kelso’s first pair of Riley Kirk and Gunner Burt — matched up with Huddleston and Autrey — finished on 41, while the Hilanders’ second pairing of Canyon Rader and Rex Burt, outdid them by one stroke at 40.
For Kelso, the prospect of preseason jamborees or non-league fixtures would normally mean an extra trip south to Vancouver to face 3A/4A competition, and the pandemic shifted everything sideways in the winter. But this time around, Connors jumped at the chance to give his golfers a tuneup before the matches that matter start, bringing eight Hilanders to Mint Valley, including a couple trying to make a late push onto the main varsity roster.
“The format’s great because it takes some of the pressure off the kids,” he said. “It lets them get out here, get into competition, get their feet wet, and see where they’re at to start the year off.”
R.A. Long brought two pairs to the course, led by the duo of Hewson Nguyen and Jay Nickerson, and Mark Morris brought four golfers of its own.