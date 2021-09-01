Boys golf: Beaver Cup gets fall season underway

Now he’s back to pace Woodland, and this time, there’s the possibility of State at the end of the season.

“He’s working on his putting quite a bit,” Blackwelder said. “If he can drop some putts, he’s going to have a lot of under-par rounds. His approach shots are great, his iron-work is great, his driving is great; it’s just a matter of dropping a few putts here and there.”

Kelso’s first pair of Riley Kirk and Gunner Burt — matched up with Huddleston and Autrey — finished on 41, while the Hilanders’ second pairing of Canyon Rader and Rex Burt, outdid them by one stroke at 40.

For Kelso, the prospect of preseason jamborees or non-league fixtures would normally mean an extra trip south to Vancouver to face 3A/4A competition, and the pandemic shifted everything sideways in the winter. But this time around, Connors jumped at the chance to give his golfers a tuneup before the matches that matter start, bringing eight Hilanders to Mint Valley, including a couple trying to make a late push onto the main varsity roster.

“The format’s great because it takes some of the pressure off the kids,” he said. “It lets them get out here, get into competition, get their feet wet, and see where they’re at to start the year off.”