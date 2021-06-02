Prep Bowling roundup: Kelso places fourth at Districts

VANCOUVER — Kelso placed fourth overall but first among 3A teams at the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League District Tournament on Tuesday with a final team score of 1681.

Emily Strehle was consistent for the Hilanders with a four-game score of 736.

Strehle rolled a 172 in Game 1 and followed it with games of 193 and 195 before she finished with a 176.

Zoie Rodman finished with a final score of 549.

After a slow start with a 103 in Game 1, Rodman rattled off scores of 160, 142 and 144 to finish strong for Kelso.

Cassey Wray was Kelso’s final competitor as they were without a fourth bowler.

Wray finished with a score of 396 and rolled her best score in Game 2 with a 117.

Evergreen took home the top spot amongst 3A teams with a 2832 team score.

Lambert and Perkins not enough as Monarchs fall to Fort

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris fell 229 pins short of Fort Vancouver in a 1948-1719 loss on Tuesday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League bowling match.