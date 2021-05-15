Prep Bowling: Mark Morris topples R.A. Long by 30 pins

A hot start allowed Mark Morris to narrowly edge out rival R.A. Long by just 30 pins, 1856-1826, at Triangle Bowl on Friday.

“We started strong in the first two games and the R.A. Long girls struggled a little in the beginning but in the final game they found their lines and gave us a real battle,” Mark Morris coach Shawna Peterson said.

Mark Morris had a big lead on RAL entering game three, but the Lumberjills rolled a 663 comparted to MM’s 552 to make things interesting in the end.

Elise Aguirre was the top scorer for Mark Morris and rolled a team-high 508 to lead the Monarchs. Aguirre posted her best score at the start with a 194 in game one.

R.A. Long’s Katie Lender posted the highest score overall with 547 and rolled the best single game with a 214 in game three.

All four Monarchs finished above 400 for the match. After Aguirre was Mahalia Perkins (487), Natalia Breeden (432) and Jordyn Lambert (429).

Behind Lender for R.A. Long was Precious Sprague (489) Kaydence Smith (432) and Natalie Bargen (358).

Peterson said the Monarchs can still improve before they face off against the Jills again.