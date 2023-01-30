Mark Morris' Kenji London strikes boys bowling scholarship

Kenji London made Cowlitz County history on Saturday.

The Mark Morris senior became the first male youth bowler to earn a bowling scholarship out of Cowlitz County when he signed on to join Concordia-Ann Arbor, a four year private university in Ann Arbor, Michigan during a signing ceremony held at Triangle Bowl.

London will receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship and join the Cardinals men’s bowling team, which according to assistant head coach Rob Lancioni, will consist of 20-25 members by the fall.

London drew the notice of Concordia in July 2022 while competing at a Junior Gold Tournament event in Detroit. Lancioni said London stood out for a few different reasons.

“His personality and his demeanor stood out,” Lancioni stated. “(He’s) always positive, always has a smile on his face. Just a great human being.”

Lancioni also touched on London’s skill set which is still in the maturation stage as a high school-aged bowler.

“He’s talented in a lot of different ways. Physically his skill set of being a two-hander is definitely a positive to the power game,” Lancioni said. “He has a high rev(olution) rate that allows him to play different parts of the lane.”

London was 10 when he first committed to the sport of bowling. He was 11 when he started using his own custom bowling ball. It was also at 11 when London bowled a 254 game using a two-handed style he picked up off watching a tutorial video on Youtube.

“I (thought), 'Wow, I shot 254 by just switching to the style.' That’s what started me,” London said. “I (realized) I can take this somewhere if I can just pick up a ball and throw a 255, I can see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

Due to the fact that bowling is not a boys high school sport in the state of Washington due to Title IX regulations (which mandate an equal number of sports for females), it has historically been difficult to jolt participation for young men and boys in this part of the country. For London, the key was his own drive and passion for the sport which got him involved in the junior league early and eventually led to competing regularly in tournaments.

“Motivation is a really big key. You just have to be able to tell yourself to wake up and go after school or go during the time you have open," London said. "Otherwise you’re never going to do it and then you don’t keep up to the speed of other bowlers and you can fall behind real quick."

As he prepares to head off to college in the fall, London remains focused on the challenge of getting better and more consistent so he can crack the Cardinals’ varsity team.

“This sport is very technical, very physical, and very mental so everything comes down to the coaching you have and the community (around you),” acknowledged London.

Come September all of that will be the same, except the community will be in Ann Arbor.