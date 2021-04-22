 Skip to main content
Hilander bowlers put down by Prairie
alert

Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl back in September.

 McKenna Morin

The Kelso girls bowling team couldn’t keep up with the Prairie rollers Thursday as the Falcons fell 2086-1798 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League action.

Emily Strehle led Kelso, and all other bowlers, with a three set series score of 650 that included a high score of 289. Zoie Rodman backed up Strehle with a 490 series that included a high score of 170.

“With the Covid-19 Phase 2 protocols in place, girls bowling looks very different for the time being,” Kelso coach Mike Skeie said. “Only four girls per team and no baker games. In Phase 2 we can only bowl with two girls per lane.”

Those changes didn’t seem to bother Prairie too much. Karley Wold-Hayes led the Falcons with a series score of 575 and Elissa St. Julian backed up that score with a cumulative tally of 559 on the day.

The Lassies (1-1) won their first match of the season against Camas.

Tags

