Hilander bowlers put down by Prairie

The Kelso girls bowling team couldn’t keep up with the Prairie rollers Thursday as the Falcons fell 2086-1798 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League action.

Emily Strehle led Kelso, and all other bowlers, with a three set series score of 650 that included a high score of 289. Zoie Rodman backed up Strehle with a 490 series that included a high score of 170.

“With the Covid-19 Phase 2 protocols in place, girls bowling looks very different for the time being,” Kelso coach Mike Skeie said. “Only four girls per team and no baker games. In Phase 2 we can only bowl with two girls per lane.”

Those changes didn’t seem to bother Prairie too much. Karley Wold-Hayes led the Falcons with a series score of 575 and Elissa St. Julian backed up that score with a cumulative tally of 559 on the day.

The Lassies (1-1) won their first match of the season against Camas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0