A pair of local bowlers were honored with Player of the Year awards to cap their respective seasons. The awards were voted on by coaches of the respective leagues.

Kelso senior Emily Strehle and R.A. Long junior Ava Rodman each earned the top award in their division. Rodman was Player of the Year in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, while Strehle was named the co-Player of the Year in the 3A Greater St. Helens League alongside Evergreen’s Kierra Wilcox. It was Wilox, who edged out Strehle for both the 3A District IV and State titles. Strehle came up just one point shy of a tie for first at State.

Kelso also earned recognition for second-year coach Justin Fugleburg who was honored by his peers as the Coach of the Year. Senior bowler Lindsay Walker joined Strehle with 3A GSHL recognition when she was selected to the first team.

The 3A GSHL All-League bowling first team also consisted of Kasumi Hori (Prairie), Mya Nguyen (Mountain View), Alexis Clarke (Evergreen) and Mia Caggianese (Heritage).

In addition to Rodman, R.A. Long also saw freshman Hailey Wright named to the 2A GSHL bowling first team, and both sophomore Jade Walters and junior Lily Mattison named to the second team.

Mark Morris placed senior Mahalia Perkins on the first team and fellow senior Brooklynn Dillinger on the second team.

The full 2A GSHL bowling first team was comprised of KyleeJo Wisinski (Columbia River), Sadie Burrows (Columbia River), MJ Westmoreland (Hudson’s Bay), Wright and Perkins. The second team was filled out by Dillinger, Erin Narvasa (Fort Vancouver), Walters, Mattison and Ava Shibley (Ridgefield).

As for wrestling, Kelso saw Bella Victoriano earn all-league honors after she placed first in the 115-pound division at sub-Regionals. Victoriano went on to win a math at the Mat Classic XXXIV state championships.