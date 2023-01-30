High School Bowling Spotlight: Kelso's Emily Strehle stays in her element on the lanes

The nerves began firing after her 11th consecutive strike. As she waited for her ball to return, Emily Strehle found that she couldn’t control her body. She was shaking uncontrollably.

Somehow – likely through sheer determination – Strehle’s 12th throw was perfect. Down went all 10 pins and up went Strehle into the arms of her father, whom she nearly tackled to the floor in her exuberant celebration.

Strehle remembers her first – and to date – only perfect 300 game, fondly. It took place a little over two months ago, on the 26th of November, 2022 during the second of three games at a junior league event held at Triangle Bowl. In fact, Strehle rolled a 279 in Game 1, rolling nine consecutive strikes until she left one pin standing to open frame 10.

Determined not to disrupt her flawless rhythm, Strehle fell into superstition which allowed her only two ways to pass teh time. She could either talk to Kevin Conradi, her best friend who was also bowling in the game that day, or spend time on her phone in between rolls since that’s what she started the first game doing.

“Typically if you have a string of strikes, you just want to keep doing the same thing every time,” Strehle stated.

So that's what she did. But still, the nerves found her during crunch time.

“I got up to throw the 11th ball and I struck that one and I (thought), ‘Okay, there is no way I am not nervous now," Strehle explained. "I get ready to go throw the 12th ball and I couldn’t get set completely before I had to go because I was shaking so bad. I thought I threw the ball really bad to be honest… sure enough everything goes down.”

With a 300 in the bag at the dawn of what was at the time a brand new high school season, the Kelso senior turned her attention to the goals she had for her senior year.

After finishing second at the 3A District IV championships at Hazel Dell on Friday with a 554 series over three games, Strehle is now headed back to State where she will attempt to top her second-place finish from a year ago when she fell just 16 pins shy of a first-place medal.

From the moment the 2022 sate tournament ended, her senior-year goal was crystalized. And it never had to be said aloud, either. But we'll write it down here for those following along at home; Second place in State as a junior, first place as a senior.

“Last year, I made that jump up to second and I was ecstatic that I was second, but I was also kind of upset that I missed first by 16 pins,” said Strehle. “This year I think I will be able to get at least top five, hopefully first.”

The competition will be fierce. Kierra Wilcox of Evergreen who beat Strehle at Districts on Friday is a strong bowler in her own right. In addition to Wilcox, there will be another 28 bowlers to compete with over six total games.

Thus, the work began almost as soon as it finished after last season. In addition to competing as a varsity bowler at the 3A high school level with Kelso, Strehle bowls in the junior league in Longview hosted at Triangle Bowl and in travel tournaments in the Oregon Junior Classic Tournament Association. She even work at Triangle Bowl, just in case she needs an excuse to get back to the lanes.

“I know that she grinds,” Kelso bowling coach Justin Fugleberg said. “She is always doing bowling somewhere, somehow. She competes in tournaments, in travel leagues, she’s (at Triangle Bowl) in the junior league and she finds anything she can to make her game better.”

For Kelso's star pin punisher, the "grind" is where she has the most fun.

“I take tournaments far more seriously than I do league or high school,” admitted Strehle. “Tournaments are more of what I tend to push myself to be perfect at. My main goal at tournaments is to win.”

It’s at tournaments where Strehle finds that she learns the most at this stage with the sport she’s competed in since the age of three. Bowling is in the Strehle family blood through three generations where Emily’s father was taught the game by his dad. In turn, Emily’s dad, Dan, taught the sport to his two daughters, Samantha and Emily. You can read their names in the fine print of The Daily News sports page week after week.

“Bowling in the tournaments really does help you learn more mechanics and how some oil patterns are and how difficult they can be,” noted Strehle. “(You learn) what your ball can do and what you need to do to adjust off what your ball is doing or how the lane is breaking down.”

While she continues to work on her spare technique and adding a 'B' game, those aforementioned nuances of oil patterns and the adjustments needed to compensate for them is where Emily is still constantly learning noted Fugleberg.

Fugleberg is in his first season as the head coach of the Kelso girls bowling team, but has known Strehle for years previously as her softball coach. He's seen the many strides she's made along the way.

“Knowing how the lane conditions are is one of her weak points and she’s been picking that up,” Fugleberg acknowledged.

Fugleberg also pointed to Strehle’s mental game as an area where improvement is a constant goal.

“For the most part, her mental game is solid. When she finds a groove, she’s got that competitive nature and just competes,” Fugleberg said. "When she starts to struggle a little bit, it can kind of depend on (which version of) Emily we get from there."

As any arm-chair bowler can attest, a drop in concentration quickly results in crashing scores.

“She can get in funks. She can throw a bad ball and then she kind of stops trusting the years and years and years of body mechanics that she has," Fugleberg added. "It’s in that time that it’s my job as coach to break whatever weird habits that she’s got going on, just get her to start thinking about something else, relax so that it just happens. The muscle memory is there for a reason.”

Emily found herself in a funk during the second week of December. Just a couple of weeks after reaching her zenith suddenly she found herself falling dangerously close to her nadir. After bowling games of 194 and 199 for a 393 series in a high school match versus Union (both games slightly below her season average of 199 and the junior league average of 205.9 she was sporting at the time), Emily suddenly dropped well below those numbers.

On Dec. 12 in a match against Heritage at Big Al’s, she posted a 153 in Game 1 and a 185 in Game 2. Two days later against Evergreen, this time at Triangle, she bowled a 165 in Game 1 and a 191 in Game 2. She was back in the 180s for both games of a match with Mark Morris on Dec. 20 before posting her season low game of 141 on Jan. 3 against Mountain View at Triangle.

But something changed in between Game 1 and 2 as she came back to bowl a 211 against Mountain View that day, reaching the 200-pin mark for the first time in a high school match since November 30 when she posted a 243 against Battle Ground.

Her junior league numbers reflected largely the same trend. Following her 770 series on Nov. 26 when Strehle bowled a 279 and 300, she stayed hot on Dec. 3 with three straight games surpassing 200 before she fell off. She had just one 200 game between that time and Jan. 3, a 203 on Dec. 17 in league play, the same day when she also bowled her worst game of the year, a 121.

Strehle reflected on the slump in the second half of January when she was safely on the other side of it. She wasn’t sure what put her there.

“I put myself in a slump not too long ago. I couldn’t hit my average, I was missing easy spares. It felt like I completely forgot how to bowl,” Strehle admitted. “Something happened and then I was back to hitting my average almost every game.”

Following the 211 on Jan. 3, Strehle posted a season-best 473 series against Prairie on Jan. 11 at Tiger Bowl with games of 258 and 215. Three days later in her junior league event, she posted games of 268, 188 and 223.

She found her stroke again.

Though Strehle was unable to pinpoint any particular set of factors that caused her funk, she did relay the one element that will always put her in a good mood while at the lanes: Fun.

And where a good mood is found, often success invariably follows.

To that end, Strehle’s senior year has been marked more by an increase in enjoyment than in performance. Her average compared to that of her junior year has essentially held steady (199.25 in 2021-22 compared with 198 in 2022-23) while her level of happiness has grown exponentially, something that drives Strehle’s love for the sport.

Strehle admitted she is having an extremely fun season. She loves bowling with her “sisters” on the Kelso team including fellow seniors Maddy Wood, Lindsay Walker and Bre Foster.

“I’ve had a lot of fun bowling with the girls, especially bowling with most of the girls that I’ve grown up playing softball with,” Strehle said. “The main reason I have fun is because of who I surround myself with. Justin has coached me in softball so I know how he is as a coach. He makes it a lot of fun and the girls make it a lot of fun, too.”

No matter how it ends for Strehle at Bowlero in Tukwila for the State tournament, there is no doubt that she has a bright future in the sport. Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan showed interest in her while Strehle competed in the Junior Gold Tournament event hosted in Detroit. She also has interest from Columbia College.

She remains undecided about her immediate future upon graduating, weighing both university and a gap year which would allow her to work, save money and compete in the adult league with any one of a number of teams currently campaigning for her services.

Her high school coach certainly believes she would fare well going the collegiate route.

“I can see her easily competing at the college level. I’m not surprised by that at all,” Fugleberg said. “She certainly has the chops to be great at (the) college level. I can see a college coach giving her the tools to be that much better.”

For now, what’s next is the WIAA state tournament where she will compete on Wednesday. After that, you can find Strehle defending her title in the adult/junior Baker Bash Feb. 19 with Conradi at her home away from home – Triangle Bowl.