Prep Bowling Roundup

High School Bowling Roundup: Strehle and Walker combine to put Kelso over Union

Bowling balls stock

A collection of bowling balls sit idle at a local bowling alley.

 Jordan Nailon

KELSO — Emily Strehle bowled a 393 series to lead Kelso to a 1,733-1,367 win over Union on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl.

The senior and 2022 3A State runner-up, Strehle was consistent with games of 194 and 199. Fellow Lassie Lindsay Walker had a strong first game with a score of 183 en route to a 353 series.

With Strehle and Walker leading the way, the Hilanders took charge against Union with a 730-594 win in the first game. They followed with a 732-560 win in the second game.

"Our standout bowler today was Lindsay Walker," Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. "She was well above average (145 average) both games." 

The two baker games were not Kelso’s best, but they maintained their lead with 143-103 and 128-110 wins to set a new season high in total pins.

Kelso's Paige Molyneux did manage her best effort of the season for the Lassies with a round of 139 in the second game.

"Out team's spare picking is beginning to improve, and I have no doubt it will continue to get better," Fugleberg added.

Union’s Danielle Campbell bowled a 258 series with 138 pins in Game 1 to lead the Titans.

Kelso was set to return to Triangle Bowl on Wednesday when it hosts Camas.

Extra Frame

— R.A. Long fell to Columbia River by a score of 2069-2040. Ava Rodman rolled the Lumberjills' high score with a series tally of 395. A report was not provided to The Daily News.

