High School Bowling Roundup: Rodman, R.A. Long dispatch Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Led by Ava Rodman’s 380 series, R.A. Long defeated Hudson’s Bay 1,891-1,744 at Hazel Dell Lanes to secure at least a share of the 2A Greater St. Helens League bowling title, Wednesday.

Rodman rolled a team-best 213 in Game 1 and followed it with a 167 in Game 2 as the Lumberjills beat Hudson’s Bay by scores of 787-660 and 795-791.

"Ava Rodman continues to get her twice-per-week shoulder workout in carrying this team," RAL coach Shane Berridge said. "She never has a down match.”

Jade Walters and Destiny Ramirez each rolled series of 308 to support Rodman’s efforts. Walters rolled a 182 in Game 2 and Ramirez was also at her best in Game 2, shooting a 167.

“The girls really grinded out a tough win on a pretty unforgiving condition,” Berridge said. “A lot of spares really made the difference tonight.

Lily Mattison posted a 307 series and Hailey Wright rolled a 279 for the Jills. Mattison was at her best in Game 1 where she rolled a 164.

R.A. Long won both baker games by scores of 154-144 and 155-149.

“It was great to lock up a share of the league title,” Berridge added. “We hope Fort can come through and knock off River on Friday so we can have it all to ourselves.”

R.A. Long was set to return to Triangle Bowl on Thursday to take on Kelso in a non-league match.

Lasies licked by Battle Ground

Emily Strehle rolled a team-best 369 series but it wasn’t enough as Kelso fell to Battle Ground 1,638-1,429 Wednesday at Triangle Bowl.

Strehle bowled a 194 in Game 1 and followed with a 175 in Game 2. Unfortunately for the blue and gold rollers, Kelso was not able to support her with enough strikes in the loss to Battle Ground. The Hilanders dropped Game 1 to Battle Ground by a score of 668-596 before losing Game 2 663-598.

“This was a rough match for us as we struggled as a team picking up simple spares," Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. "Battle Ground on the other hand, bowled one of their best matches of the season."

Kelso's Bre Foster bowled a 237 series with games of 124 and 113 and fellow senior Maddy Wood cracked 200 with games of 97 and 114.

Emma Johnson led Battle Ground with a 306 series. She rolled games of 140 and 166. Halina Ashford and Emberly Stephenson posted series of 290 and 285 respectively. Ashford bowled a 153 in Game 1 to help lead the team to the win.

Battle Ground fared well in both baker games, winning by scores of 155-109 and 152-126.

On the junior-varsity side, Kelso saw Ala Bravo-Helms post a season-high score of 224 over her two games.

“With Thursday being Senior Night and a non-league match against R.A. Long, I’m hoping the team can have some fun and recharge a little as we finish our last couple of matches to head into Districts.”

Kelso was set to return to the lanes on Thursday to face R.A. Long at Triangle Bowl.