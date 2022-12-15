High School Bowling Roundup: Mark Morris takes down Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris rebounded after a hard-luck loss to its rival R.A. Long by taking down Hudson’s Bay 2,087-1,824 at Hazel Dell Lanes, Wednesday.

The Monarchs posted consecutive team scores over 2,000 pins as three of its varsity bowlers topped 350 pins against the Eagles.

Senior Brooklynn Dillinger led the way with a 408 series. She was as consistent on the day as one can get with consecutive games of 204. Sophomore Adyson Baxter topped her 351 series from Tuesday with a season-best 394 series with games of 187 and 207. Her score of 207 on Wednesday was her second game hitting at least 200 pins in as many days following a season-best 226 in Game 1 against R.A. Long.

Mahalia Perkins also topped 200 pins on Wednesday. She rolled a 203-pin game in Game 1 en route to a 351 series. Alex Perkins also topped 300 for the match, totaling a 303 series after games of 159 and 144.

Mark Morris won Game 1 912-705 over the Eagles and then took Game 2 865-743, reaching the baker games with a 329-pin advantage at 1,777-1,448. The two teams split the baker games with the Monarchs winning the first, 155-118 and the Eagles edging the Monarchs in the second, 158-155.

The Monarchs used six bowlers against Hudson’s Bay with Sydney Nelson bowling Game 2 after Abby Dominguez bowled a 159 in Game 1. Nelson rolled a 162 in her turn.

Mark Morris returns to the lanes with a match against Kelso at Triangle Bowl on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Kelso left feeling blue with loss to Evergreen

Kierra Wilcox bowled a 399 series to carry Evergreen to a 1,893-1,460 win over Kelso on Wednesday at Triangle Bowl.

Wilcox bowled 215 in Game 1 and followed it with a 184 in Game 2. Alexis Clarke also topped 300 pins for the match, posting a 305 series with games of 161 and 144. Hudson’s Bay won both games, beating Kelso 815-613 in Game 1 and 755-627 in Game 2.

For Kelso, senior Emily Strehle was once again the team’s best bowler on the day. Strehle rolled a 356 series with games of 165 and 191. No other Hilanders’ bowler topped 140 pins, Wednesday. Maddy Wood bowled a 256 series with games of 120 and 136.

“Today was another tough match. We had to shuffle some JV players up to cover a missing spot left by a sick player, but I thought the team still bowled well,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. “Evergreen is a tough team to beat and we knew this. They came on strong and just never looked back.”

One of the junior varsity promotions, Becky Ulman, bowled a new personal best game of 151 pins in Game 2.

Kelso will take on Mark Morris at Triangle Bowl on Tuesday.