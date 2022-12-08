High School Bowling Roundup: Mark Morris beats Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — With seniors Mahalia Perkins and Brooklynn Dillinger back in the Mark Morris varsity five after bouts with the flu last week, the Monarchs held off Hudson’s Bay 1,856-1,755 in a rematch Wednesday at Hazel Dell Lanes.

Perkins led Mark Morris bowlers with a 357 series as the Monarchs redeemed themselves for last week’s loss to the Eagles. Perkins rolled 165 in game 1 and followed with a 192 Game 2 continuing a trend she has shown most of the season in which she gets better as she bowls more frames. Dillinger had a strong showing in her return as well, bowling a 347 series with a 181 in Game 1 and 166 in Game 2.

Mark Morris fell behind 765-738 after the first game against the Eagles, before claiming a 75-point lead with a 782-680 win in Game 2.

Hudson’s Bay was led once again by MJ Westmoreland who bowled a 365 series to lead all bowlers on Wednesday. Maddy Munald bowled a 306 series after games of 150 and 156. She was the lone other Eagles’ bowler to top 300 alongside Westmoreland.

With the match there for the taking headed to the baker games, the Monarchs made their lead hold up with a pair of strong efforts across the two games. Mark Morris won the first baker game 162-145 and then bettered their total in the second, winning 174-165.

In addition to Dillinger and Perkins, sophomore Adyson Baxter topped 300 with a 315 series (147 and 168 games). Baxter has shown consistent improvement over the course of the season.

Mark Morris returns to the lanes Thursday at Triangle Bowl when it hosts Columbia River.

Kelso takes down Camas

Emily Strehle made it look easy, Wednesday.

The Kelso senior bowled a season’s best 479 series over two games to lead Kelso to a comfortable 1,705-1,428 victory over Camas at Triangle Bowl. Strehle rolled a 235-pin first game and then improved by nine pins in Game 2 for a roudn of 244.

“Emily was lights out today and had her best match of the season so far,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said.

Behind Strehle’s outstanding night, Kelso got another strong performance from Lindsay Walker. Walker bowled games of 170 and 167 for a 337 series which was nearly 70 points better than the Papermakers’ top performer.

Kelso took Game 1 by a score of 686-606 and won Game 2 even more comfortably 720-621 as Maddy Wood showed a 40-pin improvement to roll a 124 for the Hilanders.

“Lindsay Walker also continues to bowl extremely well. While the rest of the team struggled a little bit, they just kept at it and tried different things to keep improving and keep the team in the match,” said Fugleberg. “By the second baker game, the entire team was firing on all cylinders and they pulled out their best baker game of the season with a 179.”

Kelso took a 1,406-1,227 lead into the baker games and won each by scores of 120-95 and 179-106.

Camas was led by Mercedes Gonzalez who bowled a 268 series with a 160 in her second game.

With its win over Camas, Kelso (5-3) completed its first round of 3A Greater St. Helens League play. Coach Fugleberg is pleased with the way his inexperienced group is progressing.

“The growth of this team has been amazing,” said Fugleberg. “To have the team sitting at 5-3 with what was such an inexperienced team is a testament to these ladies really wanting to understand the game and be competitive. I’m very excited to see how we finish the second round of the season.”

Kelso returns to the lanes on Monday when it takes on Heritage at Big Al’s.