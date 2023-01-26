High School Bowling Roundup: Longview bowlers bound for State after R.A. Long finishes 2nd at Districts

OLYMPIA — The Lumberjills turned in a balanced performance at Westside Lanes on Wednesday in order to place second at the District match and punch their collective ticket to State.

R.A. Long finished behind only W.F. West (4,115) with a team score of 3,889.over three games and a series of baker games. Columbia River (3,663) also qualified its entire team with a third place finish. Ava Rodman led the Lumberjills with a series score of 594. She was consistent all day with scores of 198, 200 and 196 to finish in fifth place individually.

“The girls put together a really consistent day. All five girls really threw the ball great. It was awesome to see three of our girls finish in the individual medal places,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said.

Lilly Mattison finished in seventh place overall with a series score of 564 thanks to a team-high round of 212 in the third game. Jade Walters wound up in eight place overall with a series score of 558, including a high score of 201 in her third game. Hailey Wright (530) and Destiny Ramirez (486) rounded out R.A. Long’s scores at the District match.

“So excited to be able to take the team back to State to go for a little redemption after we finished one place off the podium last year,” Berridge said. “The girls are hungry for hardware and excited for next weekend.”

Mark Morris also managed to qualify a bowler for the state tournament after finishing in seventh place as a team with a score of 3,426. Mahalia Perkins finished in sixth place individually with a total of 564 for the Monarchs. Perkins rolled a team-high score of 216 in her third game.

“(It) was really cool to see that every team in our district either qualified for State as a team or are sending at least one girl as an individual,” Berridge added. “Really shows the strength of our league and the girls take a lot of pride in being able to call themselves champions of it.”

R.A. Long finished as co-champions of the 2A GSHL along with Columbia River.

The state match will take place Feb. 3-4 at Bowlero in Tukwila.

Kelso falls to Camas in final regular season match

VANCOUVER — Kelso played its tightest game of the year in its last match of the season but still fell to Camas by a score of 1,610-1,577 at Big Al’s, Wednesday.

Kelso senior Emily Strehle bowled games of 211 and 172 to lead the Hilanders with a 383 series.

“We dropped our closest match of the season, but what a fun way to end the season,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said.

Lindsay Walker followed with a 295 series thanks to a 158 in Game 2. Bre Foster had a consistent performance as she bowled games of 119 and 123 for a 242 series.

Kelso opened with a 645-608 win in Game 1 against the Papermakers before falling 742-697 in Game 2. Camas entered the baker games clinging to a miniscule eight-point advantage. The Hilanders struggled in the first baker game by leaving spare pins all over the alley which enabled Camas to win 135-108 and build its lead by another 27 points. Kelso fared better in Game 2, but the 127-125 win was not enough to win the match.

“Obviously, we wished we could have come out ahead, but this game came down to the last few frames of the last baker game,” Fugleberg noted. “We unfortunately just struggled to pick up our spares.”

Camas was led by the tandem of Mercedes Gonzalez and Abby Seth. Gonzalez rolled a 187 in Game 2 to carry Camas to the victory. Gonzalez finished the day with a 330 series, while Seth posted a 328 series led by her 173 in Game 2.

“It’s been a good year of growth for our team, both in numbers and in skill,” Fugleberg added. “I look forward to seeing how next year will go. But for now, the focus is on districts this Friday and making our best run at trying to get to State.”

Kelso will bowl at the district match at Hazel Dell Lanes on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. with a spot to the state tournament on the line.