High School Bowling Roundup: Kelso defends home lanes against Prairie

The Kelso girls bowling team was able to secure its second win of the season Tuesday with a 1726-1428 victory over Prairie in 3A Greater St. Helens action.

Emily Strehle wasn’t quite as sharp as she was when she rolled a 300 in recreational league play last week, but her combined score of 450 was enough to set the pace by 133 pins over the nearest Falcon.

But Strehle wasn’t the only Hilander making the pins pay.

“From JV to our Varsity, our team performed extremely well today, and we had control of the match from the start,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said.

Those efforts included three persona best rounds for Kelso. Bre Foster rolled a 167 in Game 2 for her best mark, while Laura Scholzel (JV 110) and Allison Harms (JV 120) also bowled their best rounds to date.

Lindsay Walker fortified Strehle’s score with a season-high series mark of 328, still one pin better than Prairie’s leading scorer. That included a season-high round of 173. Foster finished on 295 for the day while Maddy Wood rolled a 212 series.

“Lindsay Walker continues to improve,” Fugleberg noted. “It was nice to see the smiles on the girls as they realized the scores they were bowling, both as an individual and as a team.”

Kelso (3-2) will face Battle Ground on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Tiger Bowl.

Monarchs fall flat at Fort

VANCOUVER — Lilly Peschka bowled a 363 series leading Fort Vancouver to a comfortable win over Mark Morris in the varsity girls bowling league match 2,001-1,723.

Peschka bowled 172 in game 1 before in improving by 19 pins in game 2 for a 191 total. Fort Vancouver held a 209-point advantage after games 1 and 2 and won both Baker Games; 146-143 in the first, then 193-127 in the second.

The Trappers had Lia Harris bowl games of 170 and 145, Annabelle Wiley bowl a team-high 201 in game 1 and followed with a 155-pin game in game 2 for a 356 series. Erin Narvasa delivered a consistent effort, finishing with a 345 series with game scores of 168 and 177.

Mark Morris used six bowlers Tuesday. Madison Mauck bowled a 107 first game and then Ainsley Hayes relieved her, bowling a 121 in the second game. Senior Mahalia Perkins once again led the Monarchs with a 365 series including a 200-pin game in game 2.

Brooklynn Dillinger followed for the Monarchs with a 323 series after bowling a 175 game in game 2, a 27-pin improvement over game 1. Alex Perkins delivered a consistent 269 series with games of 131 and 138.

Mark Morris returns to the lanes on Thursday when it hosts Hudson’s Bay.