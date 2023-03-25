Editor’s Note: This year’s All-Area winter athletes includes the first family of wrestling, a self-starting swimmer, and a bowler who just can’t get enough. Here’s who shined the brightest during the darkest months.

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Ethan Freund (Sr.), Kelso

It might’ve not ended the way he wanted, but the big picture still reveals a fantastic career.

At a school that has consistently produced top-level wrestlers, Freund is is in the group. He was named 3A Greater St. Helens League Wrestler of the Year after a third-place finish at State his senior season and has State titles in two states: one in Washington for the Hilanders and one in Montana during the pandemic.

“It’s a family sacrifice when you start giving up your time with your kid,” coach Freund said. “During COVID, we basically moved to Montana so he could wrestle there. He missed his freshman year and he didn’t want to miss his sophomore year.”

With an invite to continue training at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado still on the table, the only question is what’s next for the mighty Hilander.

“He’s not afraid to put himself in environments to train,” coach Freund said. “He may get there, he may not. You never know what the end result will be. But he’s working for it.”

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Ellie Freund (Sr.), Kelso

Is anyone surprised that the Freund’s are all over these selections? Is anyone surprised that wrestling touches everyone in the family?

A decade and a half ago there wouldn’t have been a spot for girls wrestling. But the sport has steadily expanded, and now, after a sixth-place finish in the 3A/4A division at the Mat Classic, Ellie Freund is the most outstanding girls wrestler in the area.

Big surprise? No it isn’t.

“Ellie’s main sport is soccer,” coach Freund said. “I always try to push her to do this out of season stuff with her, but there wasn’t a week that she didn’t run every day during the season and lift weights. She really was a workhorse every day in our room. With not wrestling all year like other girls do, she really had to close the gap.

“For this year to go and just place, I was happy for her.”

Wrestling Coaches of the Year

Joe Godinho, Castle Rock

Bob Freund, Kelso

There are two places in Cowlitz County that are synonymous for wrestling. Kelso. Castle Rock.

Other schools have accolades and state titles. None have had them consistently like the Hilanders or the Rockets.

And a lot of that has to do with the coaches. And now neither will be back to lead from the corner for the 2023-24 seasons. And for that reason, it only seemed right to name them the Co-Wrestling Coaches of the Year as they ride off into the sunset in opposite directions.

“I’ve won a few awards over the years, and I’m very appreciative of all of those,” Godinho said. “There’s some great coaches in this area and great teams, so when anyone sees our results and gives out an award like that, it’s very satisfying and I really respect the system and just kind of glad sometimes, you know.”

Both Kelso and Castle Rock finished in the top 10 of their divisions at the Mat Classic— the Rockets were 7th at 1A and the Hilanders tied for 8th at 3A.

But it wasn’t always as easy just rolling into a tournament and collecting wins. It might seem like it, but Godinho had to build his own program at Castle Rock after the Hall of Fame Jim Bair retired.

He didn’t really retire. He never really left. And Godinho is doing the same, stepping back into an assistant role to help develop the foundations of Castle Rock wrestlers.

It’s something he’s always enjoyed doing.

But when Bair did that in the 80s, Godinho had to establish himself. A Castle Rock wrestler himself under Bair who largely continued the program as developed by Bair, Godinho had to develop those relationships and build the trust necessary. After turnouts of upward of 50 wrestlers under Bair, Godinho had just 16 his first season and a 12-year league title streak to uphold. Nothing lasts forever and neither did that, but Godinho found a silver lining despite his hyper-competitive disposition.

“It was tough to lose it, but it was nice to have that pressure off your shoulder,” he said. “Then we went a few years and started it all over again and got to that point again.”

Castle Rock might never have had the megastar athletes, the specimens destined for collegiate greatness. That never mattered. They still won District and Regional titles and rarely left the Tacoma Dome without some kind of hardware, even in the leaner years.

“It just becomes a real good mix that way,” Godinho said. “But the numbers win your championships — your league championships and and your Regional championships and when you get to State you better have some horses. We might never have had a lot of thoroughbreds.

“But I took a lot of plough horses to State.”

Likewise, Freund still breathes wrestling. This weekend he was at a tournament, coaching wrestlers from Oregon and Castle Rock and Longview and Kelso at a National qualifier.

He said it’s hard talking about himself. He didn’t like it. He didn’t talk about himself at all.

Instead, Freund talked about everyone else.

“Kelso’s happened for a number of reasons,” he said. “One, I’ve committed to the program. Secondly though, I’ve had a lot of kids, parents and a ton of community support from businesses that helped us in multiple ways. Whether it be helping at fundraisers, or supporting the program financially for the kids to be able to go the things we’ve been doing.

“Obviously someone’s gotta lead, but if you don’t have someone behind you supporting you you’re not gonna be successful. Some of my assistants, they’ve been with me for 20 years. It means a lot. The program means a lot to me. I mean, look where I am today. I’m at a tournament. I’m coaching.”

Boys Swimmer of the Year

Ethan Larsen (Sr.), Mark Morris

When Larsen entered high school, he was not a swimmer. He was a runner. He came from a running family. He swam in the winter to get out of the rain and stay in shape to do what he always did.

Then he came back for his sophomore season. And then his junior year. Then he was hooked.

Now he was a swimmer. And, as a senior, he posted a time of 57.29 seconds in the 100 yard butterfly at the 2A State Championships, good for a ninth-place finish, the highest in the area. He also finished 15th in the 200 yard freestyle in 1:58.88.

“He didn’t come into it with that mystique,” MM coach Richard Carr said. “He was a kid that made the best of what he had. And had that be the very best for him.”

The more traditional team sports — basketball, baseball, soccer and football to a lesser degree — are tough to learn at a more advanced age. They require years of careful honing and practice to maintain the specialized movements the sports require.

Swimming isn’t one of those. Carr remembers a stat that illustrates this point perfectly. In 1988, 60 percent of the USA swimmers started competitive swimming at 12-years-old or later. More than half of the best swimmers in the country came to a sport at an age that would be impossible in baseball.

Larsen came in at 14 and became a top-10-in-the-state swimmer, and while that isn’t unheard of, it’s still something to celebrate.

“He’s representative of kids as a whole,” Carr said. “(They) look around for things they want to try. Put some effort into different sports and choose one that’s more adaptive to them. The every man of sport.”

Bowling Bowler of the Year

Emily Strehle has been bowling all her life. She’s bowled in junior leagues and honed her talent there, bringing it with her to the varsity competitions with her team at Kelso High School.

All of this made her a good bowler, to be sure, but it also gave Kelso coach Justin Fugleburg an asset.

As a captain, Strehle helped elevate the program in addition to doing her own work. While Fugleburg was busy over here coaching, Strehle was over there, coaching, as well.

“We have a pretty young team and her and the other captain were instrumental in helping lead and coach these kids,” Fugleburg said.

The work Strehle was doing was largely mental. Her mechanics were sound. Her ability to read a lane and bowl to it are also up to speed.

So what Fugleburg focused on was the mental game and controlling the controllable.

In the state championship tournament Strehle struggled to find her footing early on, and though her scores were still well within her area-best average, Evergreen’s Kyra Wilcox went wild early and built a huge lead. But Strehle didn’t chase it, instead remaining focused on what she could do, with what she could control. And eventually she came within a single pin of a State title, her second straight runner-up finish.

It was an impressive rally, even if it did fall short, and that mentality has carried on.

“It’s still continued in tournaments she’s been bowling after high school,” Fugleburg said. “Focus on what you can control, and that’s the next ball.”