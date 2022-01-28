Girls Bowling: Local bowlers rock out at 2A Districts

The gallery at Triangle Bowl was overflowing beyond the point of standing room only Friday afternoon as the 2A District IV bowling tournament rattled away. When the final ball had rolled, a team full of Lumberjills and a lone Monarch had secured berths to the State tournament next weekend at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.

Brooklyn Dillinger of Mark Morris earned her way to the big dance by finishing second in the morning’s individual rounds. Dillinger rolled a high-score of 232 in her second game on the way to a cumulative score of 587 in a three game series.

Afterward, Dillinger was still trying to make sense of her accomplishment.

“Exciting and scary, but really exciting,” Dillinger said. “I figured I wouldn’t go to State until next year as a senior… I’m surprised.”

Dillinger credited thorough preparation and the support of her teammates for helping to push her over the top one season ahead of schedule.

Piper Chalmers of W.F. West finished first in the individual rounds with a score of 666. Columbia River’s KyleeJo Wisinski placed third with a combined score of 586.

As a team the Monarchs finished in sixth place after the Baker Games, falling just 25 points behind Fort Vancouver for the final team spot to State.

“Brooklyn Dillinger stepped up quite a bit, and Maddison Mauck. She was an alternate and became our fifth member when we lost a member to COVID this week,” Mark Morris coach Shawna Petersen said.

The Monarchs’ coach came away impressed with the way her team represented themselves on their home lanes against a tough lineup of competition.

“I think they did fantastic. I’m incredibly proud of their behavior today and their performance. I thought they did really good,” Petersen said. “We had the opportunity to practice on lanes that were completely burnt up after a day of league, so that really helped up to prepare for the Bakers this afternoon with the lanes being very worn.”

The Monarchs wrapped up their day on the lanes bowling shoulder to shoulder with W.F. West in the Baker Games. Even with the final results more or less decided, there was something in the air between the two teams in the cramped confines of the Triangle lanes.

“We always root against W.F. West just because they are one of the biggest competitors up north,” Petersen said. “But Piper (Chalmers) bowls here at Triangle on Saturdays with some of the girls, so they’re friendly because they do play together, but when we’re against each other it’s definitely a rivalry.”

As for the Lumberjills, they’ll be sending a full contingent to State after finishing third in team scoring. Columbia River took the team title and W.F. West finished in second place. Black Hills came in just behind the Jills for the fourth and final team ticket to State.

“We knew there were five or six really good teams and only four slots so our goal today was just to qualify,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “Our goal all year has been qualifying for State and going up and bowling against some of the better teams.”

Katie Lender-Aberle led R.A. Long in the individual rounds with a score of 556, good for sixth place. Ava Rodman finished with 550 points to land in ninth place and Jade Walters rolled a 525 over three games to finish in 11th place.

“Lender-Aberle and Ava Rodman were real big. They were alternating for us in the anchor spot,” Berridge said. “And Lily Mattison really stepped up. She didn’t roll a lot of varsity for us but she really came together at the end of the year and rolled the ball great in Bakers and took it home for us.”

As the tournament entered its fifth hour, it was evident that some teams were suffering from a lack of concentration after spending so much time inside the friendly confines of Triangle Bowl. Not the Lumberjills, though. They stayed steady down the stretch to clinch their trip to the State tournament next week.

“It’s always good to be able to roll out of bed and show up,” Berridge said. “You can tell some of them start to wear down. It’s exciting watching as the day goes on and the scores get lower and lower. It’s good to stay consistent.”

Two years ago the Lumberjills finished in fourth place at State as a team. The only bowler with experience from that season who’s still bowling for R.A. Long is Lender-Aberle.

“We’ll have six new girls bowling for us this year, so that’s pretty exciting,” Berridge said.

