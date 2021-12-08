Girls Bowling: Lender-Aberle leads Jills over Rapids

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long’s bowling team rolled down I-5 on Tuesday and ripped a win over the Rapids of Columbia River with a score of 1832 to 1790.

Katie Lender-Aberle led the Lumberjills with a series score of 360 that included a round of 188 in the first game. Ava Rodman buffered that effort with a combined score of 301.

Columbia River had the personal high score of the night with Kylee Jo Wisinski picking up 386 points in her two games.

However, the Jills saw all of their bowlers flirt with a 300-series in order to put themselves in a position to win. Lillie Glenn finished on 296 for the red and black while Natalie Bargen rolled a 295 and Jade Walters posted a combined score of 276.

The Rapids tried to come rushing back in the Baker Games at the end of the evening, out rolling R.A. Long 146-196 in the first round. But the Lumberjills found their mark in the second Baker Game, edging Columbia River 158-156 to preserve their road win.

