Girls Bowling: Kelso silences shorthanded Mt. View

The Hilanders faced a short staffed Mountain View team at Triangle Bowl on Tuesday and racked up a 1308-717 victory on their home lanes.
With only two bowlers making the trip, the Thunder were unable to keep up in the team score. Maya Peterson led Mt. View with a combined score of 282.
Meanwhile, Emily Strehle led Kelso with a combined score of 366 before the Baker games. Strehle rolled a match-high round of 194 in her second game.
Lindsay Walker backed that effort up with a cumulative score of 272, which included a round of 150 in her opening set. Kai Patton also got her single game score into triple digits with a round of 105 in her second game.
Kelso is scheduled to host Skyview on Jan. 10 for their next match.