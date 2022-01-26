Girls Bowling: 2A District Tournament coming to Triangle Bowl

The 2A Greater St. Helens League champion R.A. Long Lumberjills will serve as co-hosts of the District IV bowling tournament on Friday on their home lanes at Triangle Bowl.

Mark Morris will also compete on the slick lanes they share with the Lumberjills when they welcome the rest of the 2A teams from the district to play for berths to the State tournament in February.

Admission to the tournament will cost $7 for adults. The cost to attend will is $5 for students with an ASB card, and senior citizens.

Doors for the tournament will open to teams at 8 a.m., with the first rounds starting at 9:10 a.m. Bowlers will roll three sets in the morning before retiring for lunch.

The back half of the tournament will consist of seven Baker Games with team members taking turns rolling frames to determine the winner. That round of competition will begin at 12:25 p.m.

Individual and team winners will be calculated using a total pins format. The presentation of team and individual awards are slated to start at 3:15 p.m., after all the rocks have been rolled.

Teams slated to compete at Triangle Bowl on Friday include the hometown Monarchs and Lumberjills, Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay, Columbia River and Ridgefield from the 2A GSHL. The 2A Evergreen Conference contingent will consist of W.F. West, Rochester, Tumwater, Black Hills, Shelton and Aberdeen.

Triangle Bowl is located at 700 Center Ct., Longview.

