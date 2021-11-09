Bowling roundup: Strehle leads Kelso to season-opening win

The Kelso girls bowling team started its season in victorious fashion Monday at Triangle Bowl, beating Heritage 1,375-1,355 despite only bringing four bowlers to the lanes.

The Hilanders came out of match play trailing by 68, but made up for it and then some in a pair of Baker games, 153-104 and 149-110.

Emily Strehle accounted for over a third of Kelso’s match-play points, rolling a 190 in the first game and a 212 in the second game to finish at 402. She was the only bowler in the match to finish above 260, let alone 400.

Lydda Aguilar posted a 230 to come in second for Kelso, and Lindsay Walker was right behind her at 227. Cassey Wray’s 129 in Game 1 was the best round for the Hilanders outside of Strehle, but she faded off in the second game a bit to finish at 214 for match play.

Kelso (1-0) is set to hit the road for the first time this season Wednesday, facing Evergreen at Big Al’s in Vancouver.

MM starts winter with win

VANCOUVER — Three Mark Morris bowlers finished over 300 in match play, and the Monarchs narrowly won both Baker games to come away with a 1,786-1,630 win over Ridgefield on Monday at Hazel Dell Lanes.