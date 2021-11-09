 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling roundup: Strehle leads Kelso to season-opening win
0 comments
editor's pick
Bowling roundup

Bowling roundup: Strehle leads Kelso to season-opening win

{{featured_button_text}}
Triangle Bowl

The lanes at Triangle Bowl sit empty, as they have for seven of the past nine months due to COVID-19. The owners initially took advantage of the time without business to remodel the interior, but can't stay afloat without patrons forever.

 Courtesy Beau Little

The Kelso girls bowling team started its season in victorious fashion Monday at Triangle Bowl, beating Heritage 1,375-1,355 despite only bringing four bowlers to the lanes.

The Hilanders came out of match play trailing by 68, but made up for it and then some in a pair of Baker games, 153-104 and 149-110.

Emily Strehle accounted for over a third of Kelso’s match-play points, rolling a 190 in the first game and a 212 in the second game to finish at 402. She was the only bowler in the match to finish above 260, let alone 400.

Lydda Aguilar posted a 230 to come in second for Kelso, and Lindsay Walker was right behind her at 227. Cassey Wray’s 129 in Game 1 was the best round for the Hilanders outside of Strehle, but she faded off in the second game a bit to finish at 214 for match play.

Kelso (1-0) is set to hit the road for the first time this season Wednesday, facing Evergreen at Big Al’s in Vancouver.

MM starts winter with win

VANCOUVER — Three Mark Morris bowlers finished over 300 in match play, and the Monarchs narrowly won both Baker games to come away with a 1,786-1,630 win over Ridgefield on Monday at Hazel Dell Lanes.

Mahalia Perkins led the Monarchs with a match-play score of 364, shooting a match-high 222 in the first game and following up with a 142 in the second. Natalia Breeden rolled two straight 158s to finish on 316, and Brooklyn Dillinger landed at 303.

Elise Aguirre finished just below 300 at 292, and Damarys Flores rounded out Mark Morris’ team score at 239.

The Monarchs won the first Baker game 141-134, and the second 131-128.

Mark Morris (1-0) will be at Triangle Bowl on Wednesday, hosting W.F. West.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News