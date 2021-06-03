 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling roundup: Strehle finishes fourth at 3A Districts
0 comments
editor's pick
Bowling roundup

Bowling roundup: Strehle finishes fourth at 3A Districts

{{featured_button_text}}
Triangle Bowl

The lanes at Triangle Bowl sit empty, as they have for seven of the past nine months due to COVID-19. The owners initially took advantage of the time without business to remodel the interior, but can't stay afloat without patrons forever.

 Courtesy Beau Little

VANCOUVER — Kelso’s Emily Strehle took fourth place individually at the 3A District IV bowling championship at Crosley Lanes on Wednesday.

Strehle finished on a four-game total of 736, rolling a high single-game score of 195 in Game 3.

Evergreen’s Kailee Wilcox grabbed first place in the 3A tournament, finishing at 835, while Kierra Wilcox came in second on 819. The Plainsmen won the 3A team title as well.

Behind Strehle, Zoie Rodman finished second-best for Kelso at 549, and Cassey Wray came in with an four-game score of 396.

Lumberjills rolled by Fort

The R.A. Long bowling team had a tough time hanging with Fort Vancouver, falling 2212-1601 on Wednesday.

The Lumberjills posted their lowest team score of the year, with three bowlers finishing in the 300s, while the Trappers put all four of their bowlers above 475.

Precious Sprague had the best outing for R.A. Long, posting a score of 505 across the three games, including a team-best 183 in Game 3.

Behind her, Katie Lender-Aberle rolled a 397 — her first time under 400 this season — while Kaydence Smith came in a pin behind her at 396, and Audrey Zdunich rounded out the team score at 303.

R.A. Long is set to stay at home Friday and host Ridgefield.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News