Bowling roundup: Strehle finishes fourth at 3A Districts

VANCOUVER — Kelso’s Emily Strehle took fourth place individually at the 3A District IV bowling championship at Crosley Lanes on Wednesday.

Strehle finished on a four-game total of 736, rolling a high single-game score of 195 in Game 3.

Evergreen’s Kailee Wilcox grabbed first place in the 3A tournament, finishing at 835, while Kierra Wilcox came in second on 819. The Plainsmen won the 3A team title as well.

Behind Strehle, Zoie Rodman finished second-best for Kelso at 549, and Cassey Wray came in with an four-game score of 396.

Lumberjills rolled by Fort

The R.A. Long bowling team had a tough time hanging with Fort Vancouver, falling 2212-1601 on Wednesday.

The Lumberjills posted their lowest team score of the year, with three bowlers finishing in the 300s, while the Trappers put all four of their bowlers above 475.

Precious Sprague had the best outing for R.A. Long, posting a score of 505 across the three games, including a team-best 183 in Game 3.