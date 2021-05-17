Bowling Roundup: RAL rolls past Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long bowling team tasted victory for the first time this season Monday, beating Ridgefield by 99 pins, 1705-1606.
The Lumberjills out-rolled the Spudders in all three games. Katie Lender-Aberle led RAL with a three-game total of 497, including a 171 in Game 1 that was the highest single-game score by any bowler on the day. She followed that up with a 160 in Game 2 and a 166 in Game 3.
Precious Sprague scored a 147 to start her day, but bumped that all the way up to 168 in Game 2. She ended her outing with a 149 in Game 3, and finished the matchup at 464, which tied with Ridefield’s Jackie Mott for second individually.
Kaydence Smith hit her groove in Game 3, rolling a 132 to finish the day at 376, and Natalie Bergen rounded out the RAL team score with a 368.
R.A. Long is set to be back at Triangle Bowl on Thursday for a home matchup with Hudson’s Bay.
Monarchs fall to Rapids
VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris bowling team ran into a buzzsaw Monday, as Columbia River — which placed second in state last year — beat the Monarchs by a bowler, 2351-1732.
Mahalia Perkins finished at 458 for the day to lead the Monarchs, with Jordyn Lambert right behind her at 459. Elise Aguirre came out a bit slow but ended her outing with a 195 in Game 3 — Mark Morris’ best round of the matchup — to finish at 413. Natalia Breeden put in a score of 411.
Columbia River ended up placing all four of its bowlers in the top four individually, led by the sibling duo of Rileigh and Jenna Chinn, who shot 672 and 619, respectively. The Rapids finished with seven total game scores over 200, led by Rileigh Chinn’s 245 in Game 2.
Mark Morris was set to host Fort Vancouver on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl.