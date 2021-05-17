Bowling Roundup: RAL rolls past Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long bowling team tasted victory for the first time this season Monday, beating Ridgefield by 99 pins, 1705-1606.

The Lumberjills out-rolled the Spudders in all three games. Katie Lender-Aberle led RAL with a three-game total of 497, including a 171 in Game 1 that was the highest single-game score by any bowler on the day. She followed that up with a 160 in Game 2 and a 166 in Game 3.

Precious Sprague scored a 147 to start her day, but bumped that all the way up to 168 in Game 2. She ended her outing with a 149 in Game 3, and finished the matchup at 464, which tied with Ridefield’s Jackie Mott for second individually.

Kaydence Smith hit her groove in Game 3, rolling a 132 to finish the day at 376, and Natalie Bergen rounded out the RAL team score with a 368.

R.A. Long is set to be back at Triangle Bowl on Thursday for a home matchup with Hudson’s Bay.

Monarchs fall to Rapids

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris bowling team ran into a buzzsaw Monday, as Columbia River — which placed second in state last year — beat the Monarchs by a bowler, 2351-1732.