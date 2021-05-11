Bowling roundup: RAL bowlers drop season-opener to Rapids

The 2A Greater St. Helens League girls bowling season opened at Triangle Bowl on Tuesday, where Columbia River rode out winners over R.A. Long, 2023-1714.

Katie Lender-Aberle had both the best single-game score of the day for the Lumberjills at an even 200, and the best three-game total on the RAL card with a 507. Precious Sprague rolled a 441 across the three games, with a high of 150 in the second. Natalie Bargen came in behind her at 417 on the day, and Kaydence Smith rounded out R.A. Long’s varsity lineup with a score of 349.

R.A. Long rolled a team score of 594 right out of the gate and came out of Game 1 on Tuesday trailing Columbia River by 32 pins, but while the Jills fell off a bit in Game 2 with a 581 and continued a downward trend with a 539 in Game 3, the Rapid got stronger, totaling a score of 705 in the second game and 692 in the third.

R.A. Long (0-1) was set to go to Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday, and return to Triangle Bowl on Thursday to face Mark Morris.

Kelso bowled over by Union

The Kelso bowling team couldn’t defend its home lanes Tuesday, falling in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League action to Union 1847-1785.