Bowling roundup: MM falls just short of River

One tough Baker game ended up being the difference for the Mark Morris girls bowling team Monday at Triangle Bowl, which fell 1,787-1,760 to Columbia River.

The Monarchs dropped the first team game 147-108, and while they came back better in the second, so too did the Rapids, who won 190-174.

Brooklynn Dillinger finished atop the MM team sheet individually, totaling a 337. Jordyn Lambert came in at 324. Damarys Flores rolled a 281, Mahalia Perkins finished right behind her at 280, and Elise Aguirre ended on 256.

The Monarchs will return to play after Thanksgiving, going to Hazel Dell Lanes to roll against Fort Vancouver.

Storm bowls past Hilanders

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls bowling team brought a full team to the lanes for the first time this season, but the Hilanders still fell short of Skyview on Monday, losing 1,901-1,556.

Emily Strehle led the Hilanders with a total score of 342, rolling a team-high 183 in the second game.

Lindsay Walker came in behind her at 262, Cassey Wray totaled a 246, Lydda Aguilar finished at 229, and Kai Patton rounded out the individual scores with a total of 211.

The Hilanders dropped the first Baker Game 136-134, and the second 159-132.

Kelso will have the rest of the week off, and take on Prairie next Monday.

