3A High School Bowling: Strehle, Walker help Kelso stroll past Mountain View

Kelso returned to the lanes at Triangle Bowl, Tuesday, and managed to secure a league win over Mountain View by a score of 1608-1455.

Emily Strehle led the Lassies with a match-high combined score of 352 that included a round of 211 in the second game. Lindsay Walker added 298 pins to Kelso’s total, including a round of 166 to start the day.

“After such a long break of not practicing and competing, I was very happy to see us get a win today,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said.

Kelso squeaked out a win in the first game by a score of 653-648 before notching a 619-557 victory in the rematch. The Lassies also won both baker games (175-107, 161-143) to seal the deal.

Paige Molyneux helped Kelso get over Mountain View with a personal best round of 151 in the opening game and finished on 230 for the match. Maddy Wood also managed to crack 200 between the two games.

Brynn Desantis led the Thunder with a match score of 276.

“While we did have some struggles, we were able to get the lead early and keep it the whole match,” Fugleberg said. “(We) really came together in the Baker games to bowl our best set all season.”

Kelso (6-6) will take on Prairie next Wednesday at Tiger Bowl.