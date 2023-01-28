3A High School Bowling: Strehle places 2nd at Districts, Kelso sends two on to State

VANCOUVER — Hoping to defend her District title from her junior season, Kelso senior Emily Strehle fell short of her stated goal at the 3A District IV championship at Hazel Dell Lanes, Friday.

Strehle fell off after a strong 223-pin effort in Game 1 with games of 155 and 176 in Games 2 and 3 respectively, both well off her season average, for a 554 series which finished second to Evergreen’s Kierra Wilcox.

Wilcox turned in a 629 series to win the District title. She rolled an outstanding 269 in Game 1 before falling back to earth with 199 and 161 in her second and third games.

“Emily rolled the ball decently well, but just couldn’t carry the pins to generate more strikes and that just crippled her scores,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said.

Kelso senior Lindsay Walker finished fifth to earn the final spot to the State championships. Walker started strong with a 194 in Game 1 and remained consistent enough to medal. She turned in games of 176 and 136 for a 506 series.

As a team, Kelso posted its best game of the season with a 791 score in Game 1, but was unable to keep its performance to that level.

“Sitting third after individuals, and with Evergreen in a commanding lead, our hope was to perform well during bakers and at minimum capture second," Fugleberg said. "However, we again couldn’t get strikes to fall and continued to miss spares by inches."

Though the team failed to advance as a group, Kelso was thrilled to send two bowlers onto State.

“To have Emily and Lindsay both qualify and go to State together is special for them being seniors, co-captains and having bowled together since sixth grade,” acknowledged Fugleberg. “I’m looking forward to seeing these two compete at State and hopefully bring home some hardware.”

The State bowling matches will take place at Bowlero in Tukwila from Feb. 1-4.