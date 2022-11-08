3A High School Bowling: Nowhere to go but up for Kelso after losing opener to Heritage

In its season opener, a Kelso bowling team that's still wet behind the ears suffered a defeat to Heritage 1,578-1,458 Tuesday night at Triangle Bowl.

Emily Strehle led the Hilanders with a game-high series score of 414. Her scores of 186 and 228 in the two games were the highest scores bowled by either side.

“While the result was a loss, the team performed well, "Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. "With most of the team being inexperienced, our co-captains, Emily Strehle and Lindsay Walker, helped lead them through their first match.

In addition to Strehle, the Hilanders saw Bre Foster (123 in the second game), Maddy Wood (118 in the second game) and Walker (113 and 135) get their scores up over 100.

“I look forward to seeing this team grow as the season continues," Fugleberg said."

Mia Caggianese led Heritage with scores of 158 and 175 in games one and two for a 333 series total.

Kelso returns to the lanes on Wednesday for a match against Evergreen at Big Al’s in Vancouver.