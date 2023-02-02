TUKWILA — Kelso senior bowler Emily Strehle competed in her second consecutive 3A State championship on Wednesday with the goal of topping her second place finish in 2022.

After six games at Bowlero in Tukwila, Strehle finished one pin shy of matching Kierra Wilcox’s top score of 1,140. Strehle bowled games of 171, 205, and 173 in her first three games and sat in third place at the halfway point.

Strehle got hot on the back end with scores of 218, 178 and 194 for a total of 1,139 which bettered every other bowler save for Evergreen’s Wilcox.

“It doesn’t get any closer than this,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. “One pin was the deciding factor between first and second place.”

Strehle struggled in her first game due in part to losing practice time as a result of a maintenance issue at Bowlero. Coach Fugleberg believes this lost time impacted both Kelso bowlers, including Lindsay Walker, as neither was able to find their line on their respective lane.

“Being that we were bowling on an actual oil pattern (Wall Street) and not a forgiving house shot, it was even more important to find the line and get dialed in,” Fugleberg stated. “It just didn’t happen as quickly as I would have liked, and both Emily and Lindsay struggled the first game.”

After a period of adjustment to find her line so that the ball would break when she wanted it to, Strehle steadily improved off of her first game. That steady improvement countered the steady decline of Wilcox who topped out with a 234 in Game 1.

As Wilcox’s day at Bowlero dragged on, her scores dropped precipitously beginning with a 213 and 211 in Games 2 and 3 (still strong) to scores of 177, 184 and a meager 121 in Games 4-6.

As Wilcox began to fall off her pace, those tracking the leaderboard began to see the possibility for Strehle to edge her for the first place trophy after finishing runner-up to Evergreen’s anchor at the District match last week.

“While first place felt a little out of reach knowing how the leader was bowling, Emily just kept competing knowing all she wanted to do was bowl her best,” said Fugleberg. “Little did she know that going into the sixth and final game, that game would be as important as it was for both of my bowlers.”

As it worked out, Strehle turned in her score of 194 in Game 6 while Wilcox was still in the middle of her game. That left Strehle sitting and watching with the rest of the coaches and competitors to see how the scores would shake out.

“To say it got a little tense and emotional as we realized that it was becoming a possibility for Emily to now win is an understatement,” Fugleberg admitted. “However, the leader was able to recover when she needed it and was able to secure her (victory), albeit by just one pin.”

Fugleberg had nothing but praise for Strehle after she finished with her second runner-up medal at State in consecutive appearances.

“To be down early, still compete, adapt to the lanes, and just grind it out is exactly why Emily has done so well,” Fugleberg stated. “It’s this model of consistency I really hope she focuses on and is happy with instead of the shortcoming of just looking at one day’s performance.

“She’s a great bowler with a lot of growth still and I look forward to seeing how this plays out in however she decides to continue bowling.”

Strehle’s teammate, Lindsay Walker, placed 18th after games of 155, 139, 210, 163, 160 and 122 for a 949 total. Walker was in 13th place entering her final game before falling off the pace.

“She left some unusual splits and caught some bad breaks, which just led to a low score that took her out of the running to place in the top 12,” noted Fugleberg. “Some fatigue from the long day was certainly a factor in the last two games.”