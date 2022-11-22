3A High School Bowling: Kelso scorched by Skyview

VANCOUVER — Despite a 426 series from Emily Strehle, Kelso was crushed by Skyview 2,078-1,448 on Monday at Husted’s Hazel Dell Lanes in their 3A Greater St. Helens League bowling match.

Strehle continued her strong season with a score of 191 in Game 1 before improving by 44 pins for a tally of 235 in the second round.

“Emily continues to find her groove and rolled the ball well today to lead the field,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said.

Unfortunately for the Hilanders, the hosts were on their game. So far this season the Storm look to be in strong form to defend their 4A State title, with an early season average over 1,900 points per match.

Against the Hilanders it was Kennedy Brents who paced the Storm with a 409 series (224 and 185), followed by Addy Case who rolled a 342 series (194 and 148) and Avery Henderson with a consistent 337 series (166 and 171).

By comparison, Skyview's Kaydree Rowland started out slow with a 128 game in Game 1 before increasing her score by 70 pins in Game 2 to finish with a 326 series.

Meanwhile, the Hilanders saw Lindsay Walker roll a 170 for Game 2 to complete a 304 series to net the team's second highest score.

“Our girls put in a solid effort and there continues to be improvement all around," Fugleberg said. "Today we also had some JV players step up to varsity due to a couple of players being out.”

Those junior varsity bowlers, Hannah Coleman and Becky Ulman, finished with series scores of 111 and 184 respectively. Paige Molyneux bowled her best series of the short season thus far with a 111 in her first game to set up a series score of 199.

“With three straight away matches, the team is really looking forward to our next match at home against Prairie,” said Fugleberg.

Kelso (1-3) was set to be back on the lanes at Triangle Bowl on Tuesday against the Falcons.