3A High School Bowling: Kelso off the mark against Heritage

VANCOUVER — A night at Big Al’s Bowling Alley did not go according to plan for Kelso, Monday, as the Lassies fell 1683-1561 in a 3A Greater St. Helens League match against Heritage.

“Today’s match was not one of our best outings,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. “We struggled from the start and unfortunately just dug a hole we couldn’t get out of, and this was made more difficult with Heritage bowling a season-high match score of 1683 against us.”

Emily Strehle did not roll up to her standards but still led Kelso with a series score of 338 that included a high score of 185 in Game 2. She was the only Lassie to get up and over 300 on the day. Lindsay Walker bowled just above her average and came in at 299 on the day.

Alexis Fisher led Heritage with a series score of 343 that included a game-high round of 195 in Game 2.

With the team unable to muster enough pins to compete for the win Fugleberg took solace in the performance of his up and coming bowlers who continued to battle despite the long odds.

“The shining stars for improvement today were Paige Molyneux (128 second game) and Maddy Wood (142 second game),” Fugleberg said. “When you’re not putting out your best and the other team is, it can be hard to handle, but I hope the team is happy with how well they bounced back and just kept fighting.“

Kelso (5-4) will take on Evergreen at Triangle Bowl, Wednesday, starting at 3:15 p.m.