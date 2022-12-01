3A High School Bowling: Kelso comes out on top at Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — The Hilanders reached the .500 mark for the first time this season with a 1597-1443 win over Battle Ground on Wednesday in 3A Greater St. Helens League girls bowling action.

Despite the win, Kelso’s coach Justin Fugleberg was certain his team had more in the tank than they showed at Tiger Bowl.

“While we kept the lead from the start, today was a bit of a struggle for most of the team,” Fugleberg said. “Tiger Bowl’s ‘string pins’ just don’t react the same as regular pins and we struggled picking the spares left behind. There was a lot of frustration being shown on the lanes, but the team handled it well and kept grinding away to get the win.”

Emily Strehle once again led Kelso with a series score of 433 that included a Game 2 round of 243.

Battle Ground’s Emma Johnson had the next best score on the day after finishing on 311, and Abby Johnson notched a score of 286.

Lindsay Walker and Maddy Wood backed Strehle with series scores of 268 and 253, respectively. Bre Foster turned in a cumulative score of 204 to help the Hilanders stay on top.

Kelso also won the Baker games 129-119 and 141-107 to pull out the win.

“We did have some good games bowled today though and one of those was a season high for Maddy Wood,” Fugleberg said. “Emily also continued her run of good bowling with games.”

Kelso (3-3) will host Union on Dec. 6 at Triangle Bowl.