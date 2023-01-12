3A High School Bowling: Hot Strehle leads Kelso over Prairie

VANCOUVER – Emily Strehle was on fire from her anchor position to open Wednesday’s match against Prairie. Her stretch of seven consecutive strikes en route to a 258 in Game 1 led Kelso to a 752-675 win, and an eventual 1,715-1,483 match victory at Tiger Bowl.

Strehle, the Hilanders’ senior leader and last season's State runner-up, finished with a 473 series. That total was just shy of topping her season-best tally of 479 from Dec. 7. Strehle followed up her season-best round of 258 with a 215 in Game 2.

“Emily Strehle was dialed in today," Kelso coach Justi Fulgeberg said.

Lindsay Walker was as consistent as it gets at the lanes for the Hilanders. She rolled consecutive games of 163 for a 326 series. Bre Foster posted a 137 in Game 1 and Maddy Wood rolled a 108 in Game 2. Kelso beat Prairie 681-614 in Game 2.

Kelso dominated in the two baker games, winning by scores of 150-107 and 132-87.

“There was some great bowling from both teams today, but we were still able to get the lead early and maintain it,” Fugleberg said. “Today’s performance for the team is a good showing of what our team is capable of.”

Prairie was led by Kasumi Hori who had a 201 in Game 1 on the way to a 362 series.

Kelso returns to the lanes on Wednesday when it hosts Battle Ground at Triangle Bowl.